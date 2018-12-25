Still have no plans for New Year’s Eve? Want to do something fun and party the night away? Well, we totally got your back! Whether inside or outside Cairo, we got you a terrific list full of options to end 2018 in the most perfect way, check it out:

1# Grand Nile Tower – From Christmas Eve to New Year’s Day:

Grand Nile Tower already had the party started from Christmas, but now that it’s over and we’re moving onto the New Year; the luxurious hotel’s lobby already has a live band ready to welcome 2019! And not just that of course, their landmark revolving restaurant is also offering an enchanting menu of everything delicious!

Also, not dancing the night away at their Marquise Yacht is not really an option at midnight! Don’t you think?

2# Al Alamein Hotel North Coast – New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner:

Al Alamein North Coast is hosting a spectacular New Year’s Eve Gala dinner for you to eat your heart out, from their gourmet menu that is specially prepared by the hotel’s culinary team.

The best thing about spending New Year’s at Al Alamein is Marsellio, the amazing popular violinist who’s going to rock the night with his unique music and laser show.

Don’t you miss that!

3# Cairo Marriott Hotel and Omar Khayyam Casino:

Santa Claus is coming to town? More like Santa Claus is coming to the palace!

Enjoy the exclusive open buffet at Omar’s Café at the Cairo Marriott Hotel and in order to say goodbye to 2018 in the most fun and prestigious way, Harry’s Pub is there for the ultimate ending and you need to be too!

4# Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh – Festive 2018:

Is there anything better than visiting Sharm El Sheikh in the winter time? Well, apparently yes, it’s going to the Four Seasons Resort in Sharm El Sheikh during all the New Year’s festivities!

You will have a blast during your magical stay; whether it’s a holiday with family and friends or a romantic getaway. There will be a live band, special DJ tunes and talented mixologists. Most importantly, there will be AWESOME FOOD! You will also be able to enjoy the spa, the pool and the dive sites; and if you have kids, they will have great fun with the Kids For All Seasons team’s entertainment and activities!

So you basically have nothing to worry about there, this holiday!

5# Renaissance Cairo Mirage City – New Year’s Activities:

In order to conclude 2018 beautifully and welcome 2019 in your best form, Renaissance Cairo Mirage City is inviting you to their indulgent and prestigious New Year’s celebrations.

You could choose from Citron’s delicious dinner buffet or Chinoix’s 5-course Chinese set dinner menu. Both are most definitely going to blow your mind, especially when you can party after in a cool hyped up atmosphere at Vintage Bar and Lounge featuring awesome DJ and live entertainment for the party to keep going!

6# Sheraton Cairo Hotel and Casino – Sparkling New Year’s Eve:

For a really rocking night that you won’t forget, Sheraton Cairo Hotel and Casino are hosting a dazzling sparkling New Year’s Eve party at the Sheraton club!

You will definitely enjoy the set menu and eat away. But the best thing about this awesome night is that you will also dance it away with Anastasia the belly dancer, Mohab the Gulf singer and Simon, the DJ. Get ready to say hello to 2019 in this magnificent place!

We wish you a Happy New Year Y’all, and hope you liked our festive list!



NOTE: Just don’t forget to party hard and dance the night away!