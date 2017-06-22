We all loved Eid as kids! We eagerly waited for it after Ramadan and even began preparing for it before Ramadan ends. People drenched the streets in colorful lights that looked absolutely breathtaking. Now that we’re adults, we just can’t help but feel nostalgic when we think of Eid. So what exactly do we miss?

1. 3edeya

Ah yes, the most important part of Eid for almost every child. We were so young and used to our parents buying us everything that it felt amazing to be in control and have our own money. There would also be a little contest between you and your cousins to see who got the most money. Of course it was always the eldest who’d win since they’d get the most money; the older you were, the more money you’d get.

2. Shopping for New Clothes

Admit it, you still do this. One of the things that always got us excited when we were younger is the fact that we knew were were going to get a couple of brand new outfits. Best part was showing off your brand new threads to the rest of your family on the first day of Eid. Maybe the girls also had a little contest to see who bought the prettiest dress.

3. Baking Ka7k at Home

With so many bakeries now selling ka7k, it’s rare to find people who still bake their own at home. Families would gather and spend the whole day baking ka7k from scratch and sometimes, they’d send them to local bakeries to put them in the oven. The streets would be filled with the smell of freshly baked ka7k.

4. Asking the Same Question Every Year

The funny truth is that most of us as kids didn’t know the difference between Eid El Fitr and Eid El Adha. Which in turn made us ask this question every year “How da el eid bta3 el la7ma wala el ka7k?” Every. Single. Year. Grown ups never seemed to get bothered though and it always made them laugh. Now, they embarrass us with those stories in front of our friends, “Ah, Omar only found out the difference between the 2 Eids when he was 16!”

5. No School!

Yes! Any time we got days off school was a total win for us! Eid vacation would be a bit over a week and we just loved it. We got to sleep in and play any time we wanted.