It’s that spiritual time of the year again, the holy month of Ramadan. While some people start getting ready by preparing a list for Iftar menus and gatherings, how to stay fit and what series to watch, others can just go with the flow and take it one step at a time. Whatever team you’re, on there are always some annoying people who can ruin the start of your Ramadan by their silly questions and comments. Below are some examples we’re all tired of hearing:

“Sayem wala zay kol sana?”

I don’t even know what to say anymore. At first, I would be polite and start to explain how unbearable this joke really is. Now, I just need to be rude. Even if I’m not fasting, it’s still none of your business.

“Ready for Ramadan?”

I don’t know what I need to do exactly to be ready. It’s supposed to be the other way around, Ramadan getting me ready for the rest of the year, but yeah sure.

“Show me your tongue”

Ummmmm, don’t ask people that. This is just weird.

Weird Whatsapp messages and videos

How is a voice note or a video with loud voices and screaming supposed to get me excited for Ramadan? They freak me out actually.

“You can’t sleep until 5 pm and then claim that you fasted”

Why? I really don’t get. I can nap as much as I want to. As long as I’m not missing any of my prayers, I don’t see the point.

“Don’t drink water the first thing after Maghrib”

I just survived 15 hours without water, I will drink my water.

“Who are we going to invite over tomorrow?”

No, Mom please. I can barely hold it on my own; I can’t take 15 other people around.

“Ramadan is around the corner, and you will start gaining weight”

And then a whole other list of tips on how to stay fit in Ramadan, and they’re most probably all a myth.

No matter what happens in Ramadan and not matter how hectic it can get, we can all agree that we impatiently wait for this season and we will not let anyone ruin it for us. Those people are not making our lives any easier, but we can certainly try. Enjoy your Ramadan and don’t let anything get to you.