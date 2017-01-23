Growing up, we always chose to do things that made us comfortable. Never have we once went out and explored that which is not mundane. Lately, however, there has been a lot of hype about getting out there and exploring things beyond our comfort zone. That resulted in really rewarding outcomes for both our personal lives and for the world. If you’re wondering what are some of the things you can only learn when you step out of your comfort zone, then stick around! We’re about to take you on an informative ride.

1. You understand that freedom comes from courage

People often talk about freedom as if they have it all figured out. If you ask anyone what is freedom? They will tell you many answers like it’s doing what you want or being the pope of your own life, or any other big phrase. When you get out of your comfort zone, however, you discover that freedom is none of that. It is about being courageous enough to stand out for what is actually inside you. Freedom is going after your gut feeling even though the whole world is against you. It’s being brave enough to accept a challenge and strong enough to accept its consequences whether they are good or bad.

2. Challenges help you age better

It is common knowledge that our comfort zone keeps shrinking as we grow older, but when we keep taking on different challenges in our life, like traveling to a third world country to volunteer or giving a speech in front of 10000 people, we force our comfort zone to expand its horizons opening ourselves up to a greater level of fulfillment along with improving our well-being as we age.

3. Perfection is a myth

It is only when you are pushed beyond your comfort zone that you will realize that perfection is a myth. Nobody is perfect, and you will come to know that you should not be either. You will, therefore, lose all the hesitation that has once held you back and start taking new risks. These risks might often end up with you failing but on the bright side, it’ll make you accept failure and understand that it is just another milestone on the road to success.

4. Discomfort is actually a good thing

More often than not, we skip the things that we deem uncomfortable. It comes in little things like for example skipping an outing that you just got invited to because you don’t know half of the people there or deciding against taking a yoga class because you lack the fitness, but when you actually choose to get out of your comfort zone and do these things, you are surprised with how perfectly comfortable being uncomfortable turns out to be. That it doesn’t matter if you are clumsy or breathing your lungs out in the gym room because you will eventually get there. You see for yourself that a little discomfort never hurt nobody compared to all the positivity you will be receiving in the end.

5. You realize that there is no such thing as safe

People choose to stay in their comfort zones, to begin with, because they believe that it is safer than whatever they are not accustomed to. Which is why when they finally to step out into the unknown, they realize how stupid that assumption was. Nothing in this world is safe. What we are comfortable or accustomed to can turn on us or change in the blink of an eye, so it is only natural that we explore. At least, then, when it all comes crumbling down, we can say that we tried something different.

6. You are only confined by the walls you build yourself

We often think that we are not capable of doing a lot of things, and we blame it on society or on other responsibilities we believe we should be taking care of. But the truth is far from that, because when we finally step outside, we realize that the walls that once restricted us were merely an illusion. They were not unbreakable.

So tell us, are you the kind of person who constantly goes beyond their comfort zone? Well if you’re not, we hope we gave you enough reason to.