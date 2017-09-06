William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are pregnant with their third royal baby. Kensington Palace released a statement with the news adding that “the Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.”

Still the gender of the baby is unknown so it is unknown if we are expecting another Princess or another prince. Their Royal Highness have Prince George, 4 years old, third in line for the throne; and Princess Charlotte, 2 years old.

As Kate suffers from morning sickness like she did in her first two pregnancies, she was opt to cancel an engagement at the Hornsey Road Children’s Center in London yesterday. The couple had to announce the pregnancy news before the 12-week mark due to her highness’ illness.

The expected royal baby will be fifth in line to the throne after Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

As reported by Nicholas Witchell, the BBC’s royal correspondent, the announcement is the first of the family’s significant week ahead “because Prince George is due to start at big school.”

After giving birth to her first two children, Kate faced a lot of attention from Egyptian women commenting on how gorgeous she looked right after she gave birth. Men were also astonished by how she wore heels right after she was dismissed from the hospital, while their women lay on their backs for weeks because they just gave birth. As we always say, Egyptians can turn anything into humor.

On another note, the Independent released an article against the pregnancy news, on the basis of how it’s unfair to other women in Britain who aren’t allowed a third child.

