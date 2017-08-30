By: Aya Mahmoud

Many of us have always linked Eid El-Adha with going to the movies to watch our favourite actors and actresses. For the last 5 years, cinema production in Egypt has decreased significantly due to the political unrest our country has been going through since the 25th of Jan Revolution. This resulted in the modest production of what we call “ Aflam El-Mahrganat”, or plagiarized ideas from foreign movies, to attract as many audiences as possible back to the movie theatres. From 2012 till 2016, Eid movies usually tackled light ideas. Movies like “El-Anessa Mamy”, “Sabooba”, “Khat Ahmar”, “Wahed Se3eedy”, “Hadeed”, “Share3 Mohamed Ali”, “Omar and Salwa” as well as movies that were accused of plagiarism like “Elbes 3ashan Khargeen”, “Laf w Dawran” and “Ahwak” haven’t impressed the audience much, but maintained cinema existence in such vacations.

Trailers of this Eid’s movies show the twist movie makers have tried to achieve in order to make an impression on their audience. They have creative ideas, superior cinematography and lots of respected actors and actresses involved. A good variety of movies is also available to give the audience a chance to choose freely between movies that respect their minds.

El Kenz

Firstly, “El-Kenz” movie has already attracted a lot of attention since its trailer’s release. Mohamed Saad is actually acting in this movie and abandoning his usual funny/weird characters. He played a great role in “El-Tareek Ela Elat” movie; let’s hope he could astonish the audience by his performance this time too. Mohamed Ramadan also lets go of his cliche cop or thug character and gets the chance to play a different role.

A movie directed by the great Amr Arafa, written by Abdel-Raheem Kamal and starring Hend Sabri, Ruby, Mohamed Ramadan and Amina Khalil and a trailer that reached a million and 500 hundred views on Youtube is expected to be remarkable. The movie is set during the times of the Pharoes, something that will only lead to high expectations in costumes and setting designs, and the script.

El-Khaleya

El-Khaleya is also expected to leave an impression; starring Ahmed Ezz, Amina Khalil, Mohamed Mamdouh, Reham Abdel Ghafour and directed by Tarek El-Arian. It tackles terrorism in our country, which means we’re back to cinema presenting reality.

Shantet Hamza

We’re not too far off from light movies this season since we have “Shantet Hamza” starring Hamada Helal and Yousra El-Louzy. It’s not related to the 1967 movie that had the same name; it’s a romantic/comedy story.

El Sobky Movies

El-Sobky productions is contributing too with “Kher w Baraka” starring Ali Rabie, Tara Emad and directed by Sameh Abdel-Aziz. There’s also “Aman Ya Sahbi”, a “Mahrgan” movie starring Saad El-Soghayar, Mahmoud El-Leithy and Sofinar because Eid will not pass by without having one of those movies that apparently do have a fan-base.

Bath Mobasher

Sameh Hussein is also present with his light comedy movie “Bath Mobasher”.

Movie theaters will always be a go to destination for Egyptians during vacations. The audience always hope to watch a good production that won’t make them regret the outing.