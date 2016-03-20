Looking for the right piece of furniture in Egypt can be pretty hectic. These stores are your go-to-places for the best furniture finds in the country:

1-Designopolis

Technically, Designopolis is not one store but a hub of different furniture stores and international furniture brands where you can get all your shopping done at once. While this might be convenient, the price range is pretty steep.

2-Dokan Boutique

Dokan boasts vibrant colors, with furniture that is more on the neoclassical side. Think boho chic. They add a bold flair to classical furniture with patchwork couches and turquoise rustic coffee tables.

3-Eklego

With the designs of Left Bank and Sequoia under its belt, Eklego is the best option for those who prefer modern decor and earthy colors. Their prices are reasonable and can go up to 1200 L.E. for the typically larger items.

4-In & Out

In and out is perfect for those shopping on a budget. If you’re looking for staple items and home accessories, you can definitely find them here. Their price range is affordable if you’re not a big spender, with a full living room set going for as low as 7120 L.E.

5-Caravanserai

Caravanserai brings you authentic handmade furniture from Africa, Turkey and even the Far East. If your taste is more traditional, they’re the store for you since their designs are more classical and rustic. If you crave a touch of the old world in your living room, you should definitely visit their store. Their prices range from moderate to high on larger furniture items.

6-Saloni

A Turkish brand with a range of lush furniture and purely modern designs, Saloni will satisfy your need for style and comfort. Their price range is pretty high with typically small furniture items averaging around 4000 L.E.

7-Pinnochio

Pinnochio has been getting a lot of hype recently for its unique take on oriental furniture. Their blend of modern and Arab is their chief selling point. The price range is very steep with a room set going up to 40,000 LE, but for a one of a kind design, it can be totally worth it.

8-Home Centre

You can never go wrong with this store. Home centre is great for purchasing home accessories. Their price range is moderate if you’re working with a budget and they usually have reductions on home accessories that could go for as little as 89LE.

9-Markaz

With artisanal furniture from Sinai and a range of crafted furniture from rural communities across Egypt, Markaz puts the style back in local craftsmanship. Their prices are reasonably cheap since the products are locally made.

10-IKEA



This one goes without saying. Where else can you find a furniture store, restaurant and super market all in one? With furniture for anyone buying on a budget and host of interesting home accessories, IKEA is your one stop shop for everything. Be sure to make use of their delivery service that can deliver and assemble your furniture.

Important tip: if you’re into interior design, whether as an enthusiast or a professional, Room Box is a new start-up app that should help you out!

And if you’re a furniture store owner, you should contact the Room Box developers very soon.