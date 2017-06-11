Summer is upon us! Rejoice in this season’s hottest new trends that will give your getup just the right amount of oomph, without having to go through a total closet overhaul. Check out these key updates that will revamp your look, effortlessly.

Baskets

Add a touch of la fille francaise and prance around the city of the coast with a light woven basket at hand.



Sock Sneakers

Never mind heavy duty trainer- swap your Stan Smiths for something a little more avant-garde.



Cruise Hats

Thank you Maria Grazia Chiuri for bringing back some Wild West meets Cubano for the Dior Cruise Collection. Come on, jump on the bandwagon.



Mismatched Earrings

For statement jewelry that will make your look pop this summer, look no further than the nonchalance of mismatching.



Slide Ons

Comfy and simple, a pair of polished slide ons is sure to lend you some California casual credits.



Scrunchies

A decided nod to the 80s, part retro and part fun, a colorful scrunchie will make your ponytail a conversation starter.



One Piece Swimwear

Unforgiving on your tanlines? Maybe. But that right one piece is oh-so-worth-it! Try one on for size in a red hot chili red, or go classic in black.



Pink Shades

There is no reason why you shouldn’t stroll through summer looking out of rose tinted glasses.



Cutoff Denim

Polish up some rugged cutoffs with sophisticated accents to elevate your style.



Corset Belts

Avoid the milkmaid stigma and throw on a corset over a boyfriend shirt or tee for a current take on wide belts.

