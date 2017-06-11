Summer is upon us! Rejoice in this season’s hottest new trends that will give your getup just the right amount of oomph, without having to go through a total closet overhaul. Check out these key updates that will revamp your look, effortlessly.
- Baskets
Add a touch of la fille francaise and prance around the city of the coast with a light woven basket at hand.
- Sock Sneakers
Never mind heavy duty trainer- swap your Stan Smiths for something a little more avant-garde.
- Cruise Hats
Thank you Maria Grazia Chiuri for bringing back some Wild West meets Cubano for the Dior Cruise Collection. Come on, jump on the bandwagon.
- Mismatched Earrings
For statement jewelry that will make your look pop this summer, look no further than the nonchalance of mismatching.
- Slide Ons
Comfy and simple, a pair of polished slide ons is sure to lend you some California casual credits.
- Scrunchies
A decided nod to the 80s, part retro and part fun, a colorful scrunchie will make your ponytail a conversation starter.
- One Piece Swimwear
Unforgiving on your tanlines? Maybe. But that right one piece is oh-so-worth-it! Try one on for size in a red hot chili red, or go classic in black.
- Pink Shades
There is no reason why you shouldn’t stroll through summer looking out of rose tinted glasses.
- Cutoff Denim
Polish up some rugged cutoffs with sophisticated accents to elevate your style.
- Corset Belts
Avoid the milkmaid stigma and throw on a corset over a boyfriend shirt or tee for a current take on wide belts.