Trick or Treat! Celebrate this Halloween in style by joining forces with the scariest side of Cairo. From haunted venues to spookiest things to do, we’ve provided you with the ultimate Halloween hot spots guideline!
1. Cairo Jazz
What to expect: The Coven ft. Kitchen Crowd and SHIHA; best costume wins a prize
When: Monday, October 30th
Where: 197, 26th of July St., Agouza
Reservations: 01069904764
2. Smokery
What to expect: Kareoke and lots of spooky costumes
When: Tuesday, October 31st
Where:
58 Beirut St. Heliopolis
Katameya Heights – 5th Settlement, New Cairo
Reservations:
Heliopolis 01286830199
Katameya 01026019175
3. Cirque Du Noir
What to expect: An imported open bar, dwarves and pole dancers, exclusive tunes from Disco Misr, Aguizi & Fahim and DJ Mobbz
When: Thursday, November 2nd
Where: Omar El Khayam Boat, Zamalek
Reservations: 01228191000
4. Nineteen Twenty Five
What to expect: Armenian DJ Lyon Avakian turning up the heat
When: Tuesday, October 31st at 10PM
Where: Nile City Towers, North Tower
Reservations: 01212103512
5. Aqua Ladies Pool
What to expect: Ladies only party with a special costume competition!
When: Saturday, October 28th
Where: Ruya Club Sheikh Zayed.
Reservations: 01119000381/2
6. The Haunted Bus
What to expect: Dance to the R&B and commercial beats of DJ A.K and Tommy, get one free drink for dressing up in your favorite costume, couples or mixed groups only, ID’s will be checked upon entry, 250 minimum charge.
When: Monday, October 30th
Where: Bus Stop New Cairo, Mehwar Mohamed Nagib, Stella New Cairo
Reservations: 01282151510 or 0182150505
7. Party With Let’s Dance Group
What to expect: DJ Mamo will provide Latin tunes and commercial music, free entry for the best dressed person and all will be captured by professional photographer Mounir William
When: Sunday, October 29th at 10PM
Where: Nile View Boat in Zamalek beside Sofitel Hotel
Reservations: 01005715120
8. Rooftop Lounge – Garden City
What to expect: Couples and Mixed Groups only
When: Tuesday, October 31st at 9PM
Where: New Garden Palace Hotel, 11 Moderit El Tahrir St. Garden City
Reservations: 01227233989
Join the trendy crowd, prepare your costume, quickly reserve your fright night and make new memories full of horror surprises! Happy Halloween everyone!