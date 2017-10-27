Trick or Treat! Celebrate this Halloween in style by joining forces with the scariest side of Cairo. From haunted venues to spookiest things to do, we’ve provided you with the ultimate Halloween hot spots guideline!

1. Cairo Jazz

What to expect: The Coven ft. Kitchen Crowd and SHIHA; best costume wins a prize

When: Monday, October 30th

Where: 197, 26th of July St., Agouza

Reservations: 01069904764

2. Smokery

What to expect: Kareoke and lots of spooky costumes

When: Tuesday, October 31st

Where:

58 Beirut St. Heliopolis

Katameya Heights – 5th Settlement, New Cairo

Reservations:

Heliopolis 01286830199

Katameya 01026019175

3. Cirque Du Noir

What to expect: An imported open bar, dwarves and pole dancers, exclusive tunes from Disco Misr, Aguizi & Fahim and DJ Mobbz

When: Thursday, November 2nd

Where: Omar El Khayam Boat, Zamalek

Reservations: 01228191000

4. Nineteen Twenty Five

What to expect: Armenian DJ Lyon Avakian turning up the heat

When: Tuesday, October 31st at 10PM

Where: Nile City Towers, North Tower

Reservations: 01212103512

5. Aqua Ladies Pool

What to expect: Ladies only party with a special costume competition!

When: Saturday, October 28th

Where: Ruya Club Sheikh Zayed.

Reservations: 01119000381/2

6. The Haunted Bus

What to expect: Dance to the R&B and commercial beats of DJ A.K and Tommy, get one free drink for dressing up in your favorite costume, couples or mixed groups only, ID’s will be checked upon entry, 250 minimum charge.

When: Monday, October 30th

Where: Bus Stop New Cairo, Mehwar Mohamed Nagib, Stella New Cairo

Reservations: 01282151510 or 0182150505

7. Party With Let’s Dance Group

What to expect: DJ Mamo will provide Latin tunes and commercial music, free entry for the best dressed person and all will be captured by professional photographer Mounir William

When: Sunday, October 29th at 10PM

Where: Nile View Boat in Zamalek beside Sofitel Hotel

Reservations: 01005715120

8. Rooftop Lounge – Garden City

What to expect: Couples and Mixed Groups only

When: Tuesday, October 31st at 9PM

Where: New Garden Palace Hotel, 11 Moderit El Tahrir St. Garden City

Reservations: 01227233989

Join the trendy crowd, prepare your costume, quickly reserve your fright night and make new memories full of horror surprises! Happy Halloween everyone!