On Monday,Tory Burch, CEO and Chief Creative Officer of Tory Burch LLC, celebrated the company’s growing presence in London and the launch of its new boutique on Regent Street, well known for its beautiful architecture and rich history as the city’s first shopping destination.

The evening began with a cocktail party for guests, including Elizabeth Olsen, Diane Kruger, Gemma Arterton, Rose Leslie, Models Chanel Iman and Neelam Gill, Jeanne Damas, Cressida Bonas, Erin O’Connor, Quentin & Jemima Jones and Sabine Getty, at the new boutique. While exploring the two-story retail space, they enjoyed signature cocktails, including Tory’s favorite Southside, and music by New York-based DJ Mad Marj.

Following the in-store event, Tory hosted an intimate dinner at Isabel, a new restaurant launched by Juan Santa Cruz in Mayfair. The beautiful, bright space, with its Chinoiserie and Art Deco-style décor, gold accents and amber lighting, was filled with orange and trees and orange blossoms as a nod to the brand’s Pre-Fall 2017 collection—Gabriella Crespi’s life, from Milan to India, cosmopolitan to bohemian chic.

Each place setting featured subtle references to the season’s decorative floral as well as a custom canapé plate from the Dodie Thayer for Tory Burch lettuceware collection—a memento of the evening. While guests enjoyed a menu of Mediterranean fare with Argentine influences, the first all-female rap group Salt N’ Pepa—dressed in the latest Tory Sport and Tory Burch collections—performed their greatest hits, including “What a Man,” “Push” and “Shoop.” The party continued in the downstairs bar with music by London-based DJ Emma Shenkman.

