Travco Properties, established in 2014, is the youngest subsidiary of Travco Group; one of the biggest travel and tourism companies in the Middle East. Their main goal is to widen the arena of real estate offerings in Egypt, and create sustainable and self-sufficient developments.

In 2014, Travco Properties successfully launched Almaza Bay and has continued to witness rapid growth ever since. Located 38 km before Marsa Matrouh, Almaza Bay is built on a land plot of 6.5 million sqm and currently features 5 fully-functioning world class hotels, along with corresponding F&B and retail outlets.

Summer 2017 in Almaza Bay was truly remarkable. From Nacelle and Burning Beach parties, to Les Elfes international summer camp. Almaza Bay has proven to be a diverse mash-up of serene cascading waters, upbeat hooks of entertainment and truly is in tune with every single individual beat, flavor and need.

Karim Abu Samra, Travco Properties’ Business Development Director proudly stated: “At Travco Properties, we consider Almaza Bay to be more than just a project, it’s our unique way of introducing a new perspective to mixed-use developments by creating alternative, progressive and beach communities.” He then added: “We aspire to enhance living experiences in Egypt through an array of developments, building through innovative and intelligent design and well-engineered solutions that result in outstanding functional living spaces.”

It is worth noting that Almaza Bay, Travco Properties flagship development on Egypt’s NorthCoast, will feature almost 2,000 residential units, an active marina, a retail urban center, F&B outlets and outdoor dining, a sporting club, and several open space activities upon completion. Moreover, the carefully sited amenities coupled with contemporary design and resort sensibilities seeks to create a year-round destination that offers a timeless sense of place.

All phases of Almaza Bay are being developed with a significant layer of infrastructure, ensuring overall sustainability.