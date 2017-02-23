Check lists, itineraries and navigators are a must if you’re planning a trip. Post technology traveling is easier to plan, anticipate and enjoy! Seriously, I give it up to the people who have done this before we had the tons of apps we have now which make planning a trip the equivalent of eating a cake. So we’ve combed through the latest travel apps to determine which of them travelers could actually use, and brought you the below 8 travel apps.

1- Geosure

This security app provides users with a location-specific safety score that reflects the health risks, political uprisings and environmental threats, as well as relies on the shared intelligence from the global community to give you information about thefts and assaults that have occurred in the area you’re researching.

2- Binaural

Binaural beats are repetitive sounds that create relaxed states of mind as proven by how cultures have been relying on them for centuries. According to the app’s creators, it will help alleviate your jet lag, help you sleep, reduce your anxiety, connect you with your unconscious mind, increase your memory and improve your focus. In other words, it will help you make the most of your trip.

3- PlanChat

PlanChat is ideal when you’re traveling with a group. You get to construct your itinerary with your group through a private chatroom where each of you can vote on logistical details. It also helps you keep track of expenses, share photos and videos with the group as well as add sightseeing ideas, activities you’d like to take part in and add restaurants you’d like to visit.

4- DUFL

The process of packing as well as traveling with luggage is hectic! DUFL is a warehouse based in Arizona that packs your bags for you for a flat rate of $99 for each rountrip. They store your clothing in your personal DUFL closet and allows you to virtually pack by selecting the clothing items of your choosing from within the app. Once you’ve arrived to your destination (bag-free), you will find your freshly cleaned and neatly packed clothing awaiting you.

5- Cool Cousin

When you type in google what you must do when in Paris, you will often find the same recommendations in all the list, such as the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame and The Louvre. The same goes with every country! Cool Cousin collects off-the-beaten-path recommendations from locals in 14 destinations that include London and Paris. Their recommendations aren’t ones you will typically find elsewhere as they are recommended to you by savvy residents who know the city best.

6- Memrise

Memrise aids you in your thirst to learn more about the culture and language of your destination with classes on a variety of topics in more than 200 languages. It also uses mnemonics to help you memorize words & phrases. According to the creators, the app also adapts to your learning style over time. And if you want to go the whole nine yards, you can get the app in offline mode for $9 a month.

7- LiveTrekker

They often say the best part about your trip is the nostalgia that comes afterwards. LiveTrekker allows you to build a digital journal of your travels so you can reminisce about them on an interactive map. The app tracks you as you go while, marking your route with a red line and monitoring your speed and altitude. You can also add pictures, audio, text and videos along the way.

8- Packpoint

There is no exact science to packing, but it almost seems as if there is. All you need to do with Packpoint is enter your destination, date of travel, length of stay and details about the activities you’re planning to partake in. The app will then look at the weather forecast for the dates and location of your trip and will make your “what to pack” check-list for you. You can always remove the items you don’t feel are necessary but it’s always easier to edit the list than to make it in the first place!

The world is your oyster!