The wedding venue is where all the magic happens. And while pretty much every aspect in your wedding is optional, picking a wedding venue is the one thing you just can’t skip! That being said, we understand that it’s not an easy task so we decided to present you with the trendiest wedding venues in Cairo nowadays, and let you decide for yourself!

For wedding venues inside of Cairo check our article on the trendiest Wedding venues in town.

Cairo Marriott Hotel & Omar Khayyam Casino

You know how the saying goes “old is gold”, and quite frankly, there is nothing as gold as Cairo Marriot’s five royal venues to pick from. We’ve all fantasized about Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding one day, didn’t we? Well, we don’t need to fantasize no more. The “Salon Royal” and “Eugenie Ballroom” are where royalty happens. With their beautiful chandeliers and marble floors, there is no telling what royal family you were born into. And if you’re looking for more intimate, yet, still, royal celebrations then “Verdi”, “Memphis” and “Thebes” halls are just the perfect venues for you! The best part, however, is that Cairo Marriot Hotel has venues that suit every bride and groom’s preferences, thanks to the fact that they could take up from 200 to 1000 guest capacity.

For more info, call: +20 2 27283000

Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza

If you are looking for a wedding which is bound to exceed everyone’s expectations, Four Seasons Hotel Cairo will provide you with a list of venues that you could pick and choose from. Whether you need a small wedding or a large wedding, you will find both in their Plaza and Nile Ballrooms.

For more info call, +20 2 27917000

Sonesta

Whether you are dreaming of a royal or intimate wedding celebration, Sonesta eases the worry of wedding planning. For a royal wedding, their Iris Ballroom is magnificently decorated with French hand painted tableau. And for an intimate celebration, the Prince Ballroom is the ideal venue with a wide array of packages to ensure your satisfaction.

For more info, call + (202) 2264.1111 ext. 302 – 303

Royal Maxim Palace Kempinski

They have one of the most elegant and spacious ballrooms in Egypt that could take up to 1000 guests. Royal Palace Kempinski is all about elegance and luxury and for those of you who are looking for a smaller wedding, their spacious 3,042sq m ballroom could be divided into three sections to accommodate smaller weddings.

For more info, call: +20 2 23899000

Dusit Thani Lakeview Cairo

Thai artistry and great service are what Dusit Thani’s “Mayuree Grand Ballroom” venue is all about. That added to the fact that it’s a 1,536 sqm space that boasts a pre-function terrace and beautiful outdoor views. It’s truly a beautiful elegant venue that is perfectly suited for your special day, thanks to its ability to take up to 1000 guests which makes it the perfect venue for a big wedding.

For more info, call: +20 2 26140000

JW Marriot Hotel Cairo

It’s suited for every bride’s dream wedding. If you are looking for a small reception, their 43,486 square feet of wedding hall space could accommodate up to 200 guests, and if you are more into large weddings their Tutankhamun venue will serve your needs. Their wedding planners are referred to as the “Dream Team” because they will turn your dream into a mesmerizing reality.

For more info, call +20-2-24115588

Fairmont Heliopolis & Towers

Their ballrooms are all about stunning ceilings and scattered LED lights that give you the twinkling effect of stars. And the best part is, they could accommodate up to 2,500 guests which is just the right guest capacity for your big day!

For more info call, + 20 22 267 7730

Mena House Oberoi

The Mena House has always been and will always be one of the trendiest places to exchange your vows, especially for those of you who want to capture the moment with mystery, magic and beautiful history in the background. The hotel offers luxurious interiors that are adorned with exquisite antiques, but let’s face it, all that counts for nothing when compared to the mesmerizing view of the Giza pyramids in the background. With Mena House venues, outdoor weddings never felt like a better idea. The best part is, their garden venue accommodates up to 1000 guests.

For more info, call: +20 2 33 77 3222

Hilton Cairo Zamalek Residences

Hilton Cairo Zamalek will ensure that your wedding day is a resounding success and guarantee that it is glitch-free. If an elegant open-air ceremony is what you’re looking for, contact them immediately. And if remarkable indoor classic is what you picture for your wedding day, also contact them immediately.

For more info, call 01001604031

And if you are not the type of person who would settle for a typical traditional wedding, and you don’t feel like limiting yourself to the ordinary. How about you check the out of town wedding venues we provided below? They’re not the kind of “wedding venues” you would find on google by searching those terms!