Unfortunately we’ve been seeing a lot suicides in Egypt lately. Thankfully, though, Egypt ranks 167 worldwide in suicide rate, according to the facts sheet of the World Health Organization in 2015. However, that doesn’t deny that suicide is present in the Egyptian community.

As September 10 was the World’s Suicide Prevention day and week of Sept. 10 – 16 is Suicide prevention week, we had to get the word out there.

Causes of Suicidal Thoughts or Suicide:

Mental illness (i.e. depression) Sudden death of a dear person Physical illness Bullying Sexual abuse (rape or harassment) Broken heart Feeling lonely Financial struggles Substance/drug abuse

As the list goes on, the suicidal person involuntarily sends signs that we disregard because of two reasons; either we truly didn’t notice them, or we think that they are not serious.

Examples of Signs:

If the person comes off as being extremely happy but they are truly sad, that’s a sign not necessarily of suicidal thoughts, but rather of mental illness such as depression or anxiety. Indifferent feelings about anything and everything. They have been talking about death a lot. Wondering, sometimes out loud, how life would have been if they weren’t here. Previous suicide attempts. They might say it directly; “I’m thinking of suicide.” They think and talk about how life, and nothing in that matter, is worth it.

It can be explicit or implicit

Sometimes the signs are explicitly expressed, however, that’s not always the case. With Sherif M. Qamar, may his soul rest in peace, he explicitly made a video saying how much he no longer cares about life. The video* showed how depressed he was and how depression has already taken over his mental health.

Sherif’s friends decided to take an action to help others who face mental illness alone, raising awareness on how we as Egyptians need to stop taking mental illness lightly. They are calling people to speak out if they have a problem; as they also started an initiative dedicated to Qamar’s soul which connects psychiatrists to those who need them.

On the contrary, earlier this year also, a man hung himself in one of the commercial malls in Egypt without showing any signs to anybody.

Even though we are considered a religious country, where suicide is forbidden in religion, we still have suicide cases in Egypt. In 2015 for example, 167 people committed suicide in Egypt for different reasons.

Suicide is an issue that’s not to be taken lightly, accordingly none of its causes nor signs should be taken lightly or neglected as well. Piece of advice: Please don’t belittle anyone’s problems, don’t make fun of whatever a person is going through and never take someone’s threat to commit suicide as a joke. Remember you only see what they decide to show you, so you never truly know what they are going through.

*We will not post the video as per Qamar’s friend’s requests, as it’s said that the video can act as a stimuli for those who already have suicidal thoughts, encouraging them to take action.

