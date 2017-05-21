By Kanzi El Derini

In order to value something, you must realize its worth and importance. However, people might sometimes confuse value and love. You won’t be able to properly value something unless you struggle for it, but you don’t have to struggle for something in order to love it.

Sometimes, people might not value something as simple as clean water. We might not know the value of clean water because we were simply born to find it. On the other hand, a person who has to struggle to access clean water, will value the water and will not let it go to waste. The fact is we always value the hard tasks that we’ve completed because we think that they’re more rewarding than other tasks. We always leave the easiest tasks till the end and push them aside because they’re often thought of as unimportant and a waste of time.

We always take what we have for granted and never appreciate it. We always feel the need to obtain what we can’t have. In order to obtain what we can’t have, we must struggle and therefore end up valuing what we struggled for. If the things we needed were always too easy to obtain and we never had to struggle for anything, we wouldn’t know how to value.

Loving and valuing are two different things. You don’t have to value and struggle for something in order to love it, but you have to love and struggle for something in order to value it. For example, a girl who received a new car from her rich parents as a gift for her 18th birthday, wouldn’t cherish and value the car as much as a girl who had to work for many years to buy a car for herself.

We should put more thought into the things we take for granted every day. We should also value the things that we don’t usually pay attention to such as health, food, water, shelter, clothing and other basic necessities that other humans might lack. People who struggle to find such simple things are the ones who have the ability to value and cherish the most.

We always value what we struggle for, and we struggle to obtain what we can’t have. Some people don’t mind struggling as completing complicated tasks gives them a sense of pride and they end up having more to value. However, people should feel good about the little things they do. Not every task has to be spectacular for us to value it or take pride in it. We should learn to value the simple things we take for granted and be thankful for what we have.