News around the globe have been reporting on New York Arab and Muslim travelers detained at different American airports, and even taken off planes headed to the United States. This was in compliance with US President Donald Trump’s order to ban the entry of travelers or visitors from seven Muslim countries.

The executive order bars all people coming from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from setting foot into the United States. Those countries were declared in an 2016 law which is concerned with immigration visas as “countries of concern.” However the executive order, exempts members of international organizations and diplomats.

“We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas,” said President Trump as he signed the order at the Pentagon. The order supposedly calls for “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the US.” That being said, it is important to note that it was left with an open possibility of further countries to be added to the ban list.