Twitter is experimenting the idea of stretching the word count limit from 140 to 280 characters per tweet. They opened the limit to only certain people, might even be certain countries, as the decision of the experiment came to be fair to different languages. The increase came in favor of influencers, public figures, companies, sports teams and other people that we’re not sure were chosen based on what criteria.

So that’s how the announcement came:

And that’s how people are reacting, and in some cases abusing it:

Are you fortunate enough to have that increase on character limit? That might not be as important as what we will be reading; isn’t the very minimal character count what makes Twitter even more special?

