Twitter is experimenting the idea of stretching the word count limit from 140 to 280 characters per tweet. They opened the limit to only certain people, might even be certain countries, as the decision of the experiment came to be fair to different languages. The increase came in favor of influencers, public figures, companies, sports teams and other people that we’re not sure were chosen based on what criteria.
So that’s how the announcement came:
And that’s how people are reacting, and in some cases abusing it:
*sees 280*
CONSCIENCE: “don’t do it.”
*still 223 left*
“srsly don’t.”
*closes eyes*
SOME
BODY
ONCE
TOLD
ME
THE
WORLD
IS
GONNA
ROLL
ME
I
AIN’T
THE
SHARPEST
TOOL
IN
THE
SHED
SHE
WAS
LOOKING
KIND
OF
DUMB
WITH
HER
FINGER
AND
HER
THUMB
IN
THE
SHAPE
OF
AN
L
ON
HER
FOREHEAD
WELL,
— Sean O’Kane (@sokane1) September 27, 2017
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻| _
┻┳| •.•) this seems excessive
┳┻|⊂ﾉ
┻┳|
— dan mentos (@DanMentos) September 27, 2017
Are you fortunate enough to have that increase on character limit? That might not be as important as what we will be reading; isn’t the very minimal character count what makes Twitter even more special?