Like always, confusion blinded us, excitement seized us, love guided us, wrath tormented us, shooting stars let us down and life surprised us. And now we find ourselves approaching the end of yet another year. We start to reflect on what went down, make resolutions and try to start anew! Just like writing is a great outlet for your feelings, music is a great catalyst that makes the process of pouring your heart out easier! Here’s the ultimate end of the year playlist that will give you all the feels, and hand you all the keys to the doors of 2017.

1- Mama Mia – ABBA

“Mamma mia, here I go again.

My my, how can I resist you?”

The song is about a broken heart, but it doesn’t have to be. Let it be about change for a change. So here you go again, what will you do differently this time around?

2- Dream On – Aerosmith

“Sing with me, sing for the years

Sing for the laughter, sing for the tears”

This is straightforward and to the point. Keep dreaming!

3- Kiss My Eyes & Lay Me to Sleep – AFI

“I promise to depart, just promise one thing:

Kiss my eyes and lay me to sleep”

Consider this song to be an unofficial and open letter from 2016 to you.

4- Stop – Against Me!

“Stop! Take some time to think, figure out what’s important to you.

You’ve got to make a serious decision.”

If anytime is the right time to take a moment and breathe, it’s now.

5- It’s Hard to Get Around the Wind – Alex Turner

“And even when you know the way it’s gonna blow

It’s hard to get around the wind.”

You’re not alone.

6- Nothing More – The Alternate Routes

“And the darkness can come quick,

the Dangers in the Anger and the hanging on to it.”

We should honestly be singing this all year.

7- Amy MacDonald – Run

“And I will love until my heart it breaks

And I will love until there’s nothing more to live for.”

A little words of hope for us to dive into the new year feeling empowered.

8- Chocolates & Cigarettes – Angus & Julia Stone

“Still too young to fail, too scared to sail away

But one of these days, I’ll grow old

And I’ll grow brave and I’ll go”

This one’s perfect for all the feels this season gives you.

9- Everybody’s Free (To Wear Sunscreen) – Baz Luhrmann

“The most interesting people

I know didn’t know at 22 what they wanted to do with their lives

Some of the most interesting 40-year-olds I know still don’t”

The BEST FREAKIN’ ADVICE you will ever hear.

10- When We Die – Bowling for Soup

“And I know that we’re gonna be fine

And the tattooed mistakes are gonna fade over time

As long as we live, time passes by

And we won’t get it back when we die”

This is one of the best friendship songs ever.

11- Southern Sun – Boy & Bear

“You wouldn’t believe me if I told you so

The things I saw, were enough to make the man in me”

Every line of this song will make you exhale good vibes.

12- Home – Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros

“And in the streets you run afree,

Like it’s only you and me,

Geez, you’re something to see.”

As another year stretches out, think of what home means to you.

13- No Money – Galantis

“Sorry I ain’t got no money I’m not trying to be funny, but I left it all at home today.

You can call me what you wanna I ain’t giving you a dollar this time I ain’t gonna run away”

Dance to this song as you think about how much money you don’t have!

14- Trust Me – The Fray

“We’re only taking turns

Holding this world

It’s how it’s always been

When you’re older you will understand”

We’re young; we don’t know why we do things and that’s okay. We’ll grow older and we’ll understand.

15- You Make My Dreams – Hall & Oats

“On a night when bad dreams become a screamer

When they’re messin’ with the dreamer

I can laugh it in the face

Twist and shout my way out

And wrap yourself around me

‘Cos I ain’t the way you found me

And I’ll never be the same”

Rejoice for the love you have in your life.

16- Keep Breathing – Ingrid Michaelson

“The storm is coming but I don’t mind

People are dying, I close my blinds

All that I know is I’m breathing now”

It’s been a hard year.

17- Don’t Stop Believin’ – Journey

“Don’t stop believin’,

Hold on to that feelin'”

Close your eyes; remember all the wishes and dreams that were birthed to life this year and hold on to the feeling.

18- Waste a Moment – Kings of Leon

“Oh, take the time to waste a moment

Oh, facing where the lines are broken

Oh, name your price to all this living

Oh, never ask to be forgiven”

19- Hero – Family of the Year

“I don’t wanna be a big man.

I Just wanna fight with everyone else.”

20- Landslide – Fleetwood Mac

“But time made you bolder

Even children get older

And I’m getting older too”

Don’t you just love it when you find lyrics that resonate with everyone?

21- Somewhere Only We Know – Keane

“Oh simple things where have you gone?

I’m getting old and I need something to rely on”

22- A Dustland Fairytale – The Killers

“Saw Cinderella in a party dress,

But she was looking for a nightgown.

I saw the devil wrapping up his hands,

He’s getting ready for the showdown.”

This one’s infused with nostalgic riddles and feelings.

23- Stairway to Heaven – Led Zeppelin

“And if you listen very hard

The tune will come to you at last

When all are one and one is all

To be a rock and not to roll”

24- Counting Stars – One Republic

“Old but I’m not that old

Young but I’m not that bold

And I don’t think the world is sold

I’m just doing what we’re told”

25- Here Comes The Sun – The Beatles

“Little darling, it’s been a long cold lonely winter

Little darling, it feels like years since it’s been here”

26- Paradise – ColdPlay

“When she was just a girl

She expected the world

But it flew away from her reach so

She ran away in her sleep

And dreamed of

Para-para-paradise”

We all dream of paradise, don’t we?

27- We Are The Champions – Queen

“But it’s been no bed of roses,

No pleasure cruise.

I consider it a challenge before the whole human race,

And I ain’t gonna lose.”

28- Don’t Stop – Fleetwood Mac

“If your life was bad to you

Just think what tomorrow will do”

So that was bidding farewell to 2016 in music.