Epic firework displays, all-night dance parties; the fun doesn’t stop on New Year’s eve. So where’s the best place to be when the clock strikes midnight on December 31st? We’ve scoured the city for the best spots celebrating the New Year, and here is your ultimate guide to New Year’s eve in Cairo.

With the breathtaking Nile River in view, get ready for the Winter Jam where a round up of the most notable foreign and local talents will take place. Third Son, Abou Samra and Jimmy, Hisham Yahia & Fares will all be there to welcome the new year in style.

Shake off 2017 while dancing your heat out at Rooftop on New Year’s eve, and welcome the brand new year with the sound of their phenomenal music echoing in the air.

For info: https://www.facebook.com/events/181339842426568/

Celebrate the Russian Roulette event with music from David Herrero, Aguizi & Fahim, Jimmy Gamal, Adel & Hazem flying in the air.

“Shimmer & Glimmer“ your way into 2018 while enjoying the extravagant party atmosphere at Kempinski. Featuring the superstar pop Middle Eastern singer Samira Said, the fabulous Lebanese superstar Maya Diab, along with the Egyptian one and only superstar Hakim, and Alla Kushnir shaking the night off with her belly dancing.

No place can host a New Year’s party like Nineteen Twenty Five! They will kick off 2018 with sizzling world class entertainment and a tremendous performance by Anastasia. DJ Ghandoukly will set the place on fire with his signature beats. There is also a special guest whom they will announce his/her name later on…

Fix your bow tie like that panda in the picture, or put on your high heels and get ready for a night full of dance, music and celebration. With three totally different but equally awesome DJs including DJ Mobbz Hip-Hop beats, Sewwes Funky & Groovy tunes, and Dj Teddy Party shuffles, that’s what we call perfection.

Cairo Jazz Club will make the night shine as bright as it gets, with DJs Omar Sherif & Ashmawy who will give a proper send off to 2017, and the most electrifying welcome to 2018!

One DJ is not enough for you on New Year’s eve? How about six? At the Blacklist party, another party will be happening behind the deck with DJane Christina Martin, DJ Hanny Bakkar, DJ Todd, DJ Maradona, DJ Amr Salah & DJ Azzam.