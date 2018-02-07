Let’s just get this out of the way—if you’ve notoriously broken the guy code rules, then I’m going to say you probably don’t have a lot of friends. The guy code is sacred, unlike most girls guys are born with loyalty to each other. It’s an unspoken oath each male baby takes upon leaving the womb. Yes, it’s that serious.

1. Sisters are OFF LIMITS

Unless you plan on marrying her, under no circumstances can you try to get with your friend’s sister. No matter how attractive she is, if things go bad between the two of you, your friend will be forced to side with his sister. Family is family. So, don’t touch her.

2. You know nothing

If your friend’s girlfriend asks you any questions, you deny knowing anything. You don’t know where he is, what he said or where he went.

3. Greetings don’t have to be awkward

We’ve all probably witnessed awkward encounters between two males when coming to greet each other. Let me make this easier on you. You must greet your friend appropriately. This means:

A hug cannot come before a handshake.

A hug must be accompanied with a pat on the back.

No high fives or fist bumps. Ever. This isn’t Jersey Shore.

4. Rock it or flock it together



You must inform him if he’s horribly dressed. If your friend is wearing a neon green polo with pink shoes, you are obligated to tell him he looks horrible. Unless you’re also wearing the same outfit, then rock it together.

5. The “never speak about it again” rule

If you accidentally graze or touch another man below the waist, it’s already agreed upon as an accident and there will be no mention of it ever.

6. A bet is a bet

If a bet is made, no matter what, the loser must follow through with his obligations to carry out his side of the bet. This includes performing embarrassing acts; there is no chickening out.

7. Wingman duties

If you have a girlfriend and go out to the club with your friends, you are automatically assigned the ‘wingman’ position. You must support your friends until they achieve their ultimate goal, scoring with the one they’ve got their eye on.

8. Do not ditch your friends for a girl

Unless, this is the girl you’ve been talking about for weeks and everyone is aware of how badly you want her. If she’s some girl you met this morning at the Starbucks line and she seems “okay,” you can see her tomorrow.

9. Back your friend up

If your friend gets into a fight and you’re unable to calm the situation, back your friend. Even if he’s wrong and an idiot, he’s your idiot.

10. Don’t give another man advice on working out unless he asks you

He realizes he has small arms; he has a mirror. Giving out unsolicited advice makes you sound like a jerk! Speaking of working out, please don’t be the weirdo at the gym and take pictures of yourself.

If you didn’t know those rules, you probably aren’t the best bro out there. Those should all go without saying. You’ve either got each others’ backs or you don’t!