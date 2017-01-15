We often discuss love and life as if they’re these really complicated formulas that we can’t understand, and in a way they truly are. Life is hard to figure out. They tell us that money can’t buy us happiness, but somehow we’d all rather cry in a Range Rover. They speak about love so fondly, yet we can’t help but see miserable couples all around us. In all honesty, we’ve kind of given up on love and life. Well, at least we claim to have done so! And since we’re just as desperate as you, we thought we’d run back to movies and look for those extra tips about being successful in love and life! Here are 10 movie quotes that will tell you how to live your life:

1. “Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times. If one only remembers to turn on the light.”-Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

We often go through life desperate of how things turned out, but if we just stopped and tried to find the good in all that’s been happening, we will find happiness again. That’s the first step towards succeeding.

2. “A laugh can be a very powerful thing. Why, sometimes in life, it’s the only weapon we have.”-Roger Rabbit, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

Having a good attitude will definitely take you places, and sometimes it’s the only thing that you’re truly capable of doing to get by in life.

3. “It’s only a passing thing, this shadow. Even darkness must pass. A new day will come. And when the sun shines, it will shine out the clearer.”-Samwise Gamgee, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Whenever you’re stuck in the worst of situations and feel like you’re not where you want to be yet, you must remember that this too shall pass. The sun will shine again and you will get where you want to be.

4. “You are what you love, not what loves you.”-Donald Kaufman, Adaptation

We often find ourselves hung up on people who didn’t love us enough, even though we gave them the best of us. That could lead us to question ourselves and fall into an endless cycle of self-loath and hatred, but the truth is, the love or hate people have for you won’t make you or break you. It’s what you love and what you do with your life that counts.

5. Do, or do not. There is no “try”. – Yoda, Star Wars

Often times we say that we will try to do something, but just because you ‘tried” to do something, doesn’t mean that you were determined to do it. Determination is the key to success and if you are not determined, you will never reach your goals.

6. Love can’t be found where it doesn’t exist, nor can it be hidden where it truly does. – David Schwimmer, Kissing a Fool

Don’t get hung up on what could have been. Love’ll always find its was back to you and if it doesn’t, then maybe it was never really there to begin with.

7. We are who we choose to be. – Green Goblin, SpiderMan

Life can’t make you into something that you don’t want to be. You hold full control over your life and you are capable of achieving whatever goal you set for yourself.

8. Loving someone and being loved means so much to me. We always make fun of it and stuff. But isn’t everything we do in life a way to be loved a little more? -Celine, Before Sunrise

We hide love as if it doesn’t mean much to us, when in fact being loved is one of those rare things in life that we should cherish and hold dearly to our hearts. Having someone by your side can help you become a better version of yourself.

9. Look, in my opinion, the best thing you can do is find a person who loves you for exactly what you are. Good mood, bad mood, ugly, pretty, handsome, what have you, the right person is still going to think the sun shines out your ass. That’s the kind of person that’s worth sticking with. -Mac MacGuff, Juno

One of the worst things that we can do with our lives is loving someone who doesn’t know how to fully love us and accept us for who we really are. Love shouldn’t be a battle; it shouldn’t make you feel bad about yourself.

10. “You mustn’t be afraid to dream a little bigger, darling.”-Eames, Inception

The most successful people in life are those who dared to dream. Those who dared to think that they can actually defy all odds, and they went out there and did it!