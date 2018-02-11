To really help you shake up your look for Valentine’s Day, we scoured the scene for the latest

V-day beauty trends. Whether you’re going out, staying in or spending the holiday with your

girls, you don’t have to take hours to achieve the perfect look or opt for simplicity just to save

time. If you’re looking to try something new this Valentine’s Day, don’t settle for basic waves.

It’s 2018, which means anything goes. Any night out should be an excuse to try a new beauty

look, whether simple like dot eyeliner or a more daring (and permanent) look like blorange hair.

Date night is no longer restricted to classic beauty motifs like red lips or a voluminous blowout.

Get your look from office-appropriate to date-ready in less time than it takes to say, “Valentine’s

Day is just an excuse to buy candy.”

The Side Swept Bun:



Yes. It’s exactly what we’d do with our own hair if we were a modern-day princess. Michelle

Williams’ side swept bun at the 2006 Oscars was a Hollywood moment that started a whole new

category of romantic hairstyles.

Half-Up Style:





Go for this hopelessly romantic look with a matte red lipstick and a silky ribbon. This is a hairstyle

that can be worn anytime, for any occasion, when you want to look like you’ve done the extra effort,

but have not been quite up for it.

A Fresh Cut:

Feeling rebellious? Try a new cut this month; it’s the month to celebrate love and no one deserves it

more than you. This style is pretty as it is effortless. For an undone but pretty look, try Jennifer

Lawrence’s beachy waves. Who said they’re only for summer?!

The Floral Braid Crown:



Re-create Vanessa Hudgens’ elaborate style by adding delicate flowers or floral accessory pins to a

braid crown. Vanessa’s floral braid crown left us speechless, and we can’t wait to give this charming

modern flower-child style a try.

The Embellished Headband:





The easiest way to take your ponytail from day to night. Embellished headbands work great to polish

off a pulled-back style in no time, while showing off your best features. We predict this will be one of

2018’s popular beauty trends.

The Unexpected Accessory:



Twist a few strands of metal chain onto a bobby pin, then secure and hide the pin in your hair. Cara

Delevingne’s waves here are one of the most romantic hairstyles, but the addition of a gold

accessory modernizes the look

Lip Stain:





We all know lipstick performs a disappearing act the minute you talk, drink, or eat. It’s easy to forget

to touch up on your lip colour when you’re having a good time; and no one wants to be the lady with

awkward colour residue around the perimeter of her mouth. This year try a low maintenance way to

add colour by using a lip stain. Our favourites include Benefit Benetint and Revlon Colorburst Balm

Stain.