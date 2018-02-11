You probably clicked on this article because Valentine’s day is just around the corner, and you still have no clue where you should go to celebrate this special occasion. Have no worries, pal, we’ve got you covered. Below are some amazing places to consider for Valentine’s Day with bae!

Four Seasons Hotel At Nile Plaza

If you’re the indecisive type, that’s just fine, Four Seasons has solved this one for you, and has spoiled you with choices when it comes to having a fancy dinner. Bella Italian Restaurant will be offering a delightful five-course menu – LE 1350++​ (First seating from 7:00pm to 9:30pm​ – Second seating from 10:00pm to 12:00mid​ – Price includes a glass of sparkling wine.) Zitouni restaurant will be offering a sumptuous buffet during the dinner – LE 700++​ (First seating from 7:00pm to 9:30pm​ -Second searing from 10:00pm to 12:00mid​ -Price includes a glass of sparkling wine).

If you still can’t make up your mind, Eight restaurant will be offering a spectacular six-course menu – LE 1500++​ (First seating from 7:00pm to 9:00pm​ – Second seating from 10:00pm to 12:00mid​ – Price includes a glass of sparkling wine.)

For reservation: Call +20 27916923

Kempinski Royal Nile Cairo Hotel

Want to make February 14th a night to remember? Kempinski will do the job for you with their dreamy dinner at Osmanly Restaurant.

Spark the passion of the night with a delightful 5-course meal. The “Valentine’s Day Dinner” brings a menu of mouth-watering flavors to enjoy with your beloved one on the most romantic night of the year. Almond Red Pepper Soup, a scrumptious main course of Grilled Lamb Chops or a moist and tender Chicken Breast filled with Spinach Cerkez Cheese, potatoes, and smoked Tomato sauce & indulge in the Turkish savoury dessert, you’re going to be spoiled for the night, dear friend.

For inquiries and reservations, call +20 2 2798 0000 or log on to https://www.kempinski.com/en/cairo/nile-hotel/

Hilton Cairo Zamalek Residences

Dinner with a view will never not be romantic. So what about spending this special day with the marvelous view of the Nile? Celebrate Valentine’s Eve at the “Time lounge”, and treat your loved one to a romantic candle lit dinner with a lavish four course menu and Chef’s sweet surprise, while enjoying the romantic live entertainment.

Only EGP995 per couple “all inclusive”. Continue your romantic night and ask about their special room and suite package.

For reservation: To reserve your table please call: 01001604031.

As we said, it is the most romantic night of the year, so make it count.