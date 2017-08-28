By: Reem Hussein

Best

Kendrick Lamar was literally on fire. While singing his hit “Humble”, his backup ninja dancers mounted a flaming fence. He also won the best hip-hop video of 2017.

Pink’s inspirational speech about her daughter.

Logic’s speech about racism, sexism and mental illnesses. “We are born equal, but we are not treated equally and that’s why we must fight for equality for every man.”

Cardi B’s reaction that turned into a meme right on the spot. While Ed Sheeran was performing, he brought out Lil Uzi Vert for a surprise duet. Cardi B’s reaction was priceless when she found out what was happening.

Worst

Lorde’s performance

Apparently Lorde was down with the flu “so bad she needed an IV”, she tweeted but this did not stop her from performing her song “Homemade dynamite” which was played in the background while she was dancing. We didn’t hear her singing which might have been a fearless and brave move, but frankly it was a bit odd.

Paris Jackson: Her call for unity was not valued when she impersonated her speech by attacking President Donald Trump and turned the speech into a political one.

Fifth Harmony: They wanted to show everyone what they think of their former member Camilla Bello so they created a very visual stunt. A fifth person walked on stage and when the beat took off, her silhouette fell backwards. In 2016, Bello left the band to search for a solo career. The blaming of the band’s breakup is still going back and forth till this day. Anyway, it was not a positive approach.

Katy Perry: Hosting the VMAs, her sense of humour failed when she literally said “wink wink” referring to President Donald Trump. Her opening words on a trip to space and missing out on fidget spinners and the “political” reference were strange and not funny. Her performance of “Swish Swish” with a basketball theme was even weirder. Finally while the show was ending, she kept dabbing to end the time which is also weird.

Sources:

Vox