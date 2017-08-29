Vodafone RED took Sahel by storm last weekend by throwing the summer’s biggest concert for the never aging; the legendary Amr Diab. The full-house concert took place in Marassi and it witnessed thousands of Diab fans who tried to keep up with the legend’s on-stage spirit.

A sea of people from all over Egypt flooded the Marassi Arena for the monumental Red concert. Fans experienced unforgettable red hot moments who shared their love to perfect summer nights and their love to Al-Hadaba.

Since Vodafone RED is known for pampering its customers; Vodafone held an online competition through @VodafoneRedEgypt for 200 lucky winners to receive free tickets for them and their plus ones as a part of their #REDWeekends activities. The competition was as simple as following these few steps:

– Share the Visual for the concert.

– Write “Take me to Amr Diab concert #REDweekend” & mention your plus one.

– Submit the publicly shared post into a form.

That was it!

And for the ones who couldn’t attend the concert, and totally missed out on all the fun, Vodafone still managed to keep them in the loop through their live coverage on Social media through their hashtags and accounts #VodafoneRedConcert #RedWeekend @vodafoneredegypt.