With Vodafone always celebrating special occasions with their customers, Mother’s day was no exception. Vodafone introduced the Vodafone RED competition, where they invited their customers for a “Spin & Win” game.

The activation took place on the 15th, 16th and 17th of March at Cairo Festival City Mall, and Arkan Plaza. The game is Vodafone’s special way to pamper their customers through numerous gifts and vouchers from Vodafone’s loyal partners through a digital “Spin & Win” game.

Now for the juicy part; the gifts. RED customers kept digitally spinning the wheel until they got the following gifts:

Vouchers from different loyalty partners ranging from 100 L.E., 250 L.E and 500 L.E to the grand voucher prize of 1000 L.E.

Not impressed yet? Wait until you hear about the mega prizes!

iPhone X

iPhone 7

iPhone 8

Mini IPad

Make-up set

Perfume

And Roses, because mums like roses.

This was not the first Vodafone RED giveaway game, however. Vodafone managed to become very consistent with their customers when it comes to mega prizes. 100 RED customers recently won free tickets for Angham’s concert, special desserts from La Poire were also offered for all RED customer during Valentine’s Day, 10 winners and their plus one won free tickets to attend El Ahly VS. Atletico Madrid game, as well as 25 lucky winners who won free tickets for Omar Khairat’s outstanding concert.