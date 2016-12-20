The holidays are a magical time for all of us! We get to meet our families and catch up with our loved ones! Sometimes, however, the holidays can be truly overwhelming. It can be a time when we can’t help but feel disappointed at all the things we haven’t accomplished in life yet. That can be unfortunate because Christmas is a time that should be celebrated not spent feeling sorry for one’s self. Here’s a walking guide for how to enjoy the festive season:

Remember that no matter how bad things might be right now, there is at least one good thing going on!

We often focus so much on the negatives that we forget to take note of the good things we have going on in our lives. Shift your focus to the good things! It doesn’t have to be a big thing; it can be as small as your ability to wake up in the morning and actually get out of bed! Trust me, there is nothing easier than focusing on the bad. It takes a lot more effort to actually see the good things we have. Sit down, grab a piece of paper and write down all the good things you have going on right now! It will undoubtedly lift your spirit up.

Appreciate the fact that you have people in your life

Having people around you can help you surmount any hardships that you might be facing in your life; always remember that! Appreciate your family’s presence and take pleasure in knowing that the holidays are the perfect opportunity for you to be surrounded with friends and family who give you good vibes! Call up that old friend, engage in deep conversations with your mom or if you’re lucky enough, your grandparents!

Acknowledge the fact that you are not alone in your suffering

You might be having a hard time, but I bet you anything that somebody has it way worse than you do. Acknowledge that and try to sympathize more with other people. Think of how much you need someone to be there for you and be that person for someone else. Knowing that you have helped someone, that they took shelter in you will make you feel better yourself!

Give back

The holidays are the perfect time for you to do some good! As Gandhi once said, “Be the change you want to see in the world.” Help the less fortunate. Believe it or not, some people live off the whole year on what’s been given to them during the holidays. It doesn’t have to be a grand gesture though. It can be as simple and small as giving a few pounds to someone who really needs it.

Embrace whatever comes next!

Open your eyes and see the bigger picture. The world might seem gloomy and sad now, but there’s no way it’s going to remain that way! Open up your eyes! You’re about to embark on a new year with a whole new level of opportunities. Embrace them. Work towards them. LIFE WILL TURN AROUND!

Happy holidays! 🙂