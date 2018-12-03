Marriage is a beautiful thing, yet planning a wedding for it has turned into a nightmare for everyone. But what if we tell you, you can have your dream wedding without turning into a bridezilla? Yes, Hilton Cairo Heliopolis is now one of the best wedding destinations for a fairytale and hassle-free wedding!

Whether it is an intimate ceremony or extravagant reception you envision, couples can count on a glamorous and memorable wedding at the Hilton Cairo Heliopolis. With a prime location, that is just 10 minutes away from Cairo International Airport, and over 6,400 sqm of event space available.

Hilton Cairo Heliopolis is quickly becoming the top wedding destination in Egypt. It is safe to say that if you considered having your wedding there it will definitely be the talk of the town. With high ratings all over the internet, couples particularly like the location— booking.com rated it 8.1 for a two-person trip.

The hotel is very inviting for anyone that sets foot in it. With modern décor, glass ceiling and greenery all over; the interiors of the reception alone will make you feel like you’re in a fairytale wedding.

Hilton Cairo Heliopolis mastered every detail of this most special of events; from romantic twinkle lights to creative dinner menus.

The wedding celebration continues with couples drifting into ‘happily ever after’ with a gourmet meal by candlelight, mingling with guests in a stunning ballroom, taking beautiful wedding photos in the hotel gardens, or dancing the night away under the stars.

As for the “behind the scenes” issues that usually ruin any wedding experience for the couple and their family, Hilton Cairo Heliopolis has you covered.

Couples can enjoy the exclusivity and elegance of a bridal suite for getting dressed and spending treasured moments with their wedding party. There is also a private ballroom entrance for entertainers, so you do not have to deal with the awkwardness of the entertainers going in and out of the hall and making everyone uncomfortable.

There is a variety of ballrooms you can choose from; Canyon Ballroom, Pearl Ballroom and Jasmine Ballroom. The Canyon Ballroom is the largest ballroom at 1849 square meters; comprising of four partitions; Colored Canyon, White Canyon, Blue Canyon and Rock Canyon in addition to a 900 square meter pre-function area. With a built-in stage, a separate entrance for entertainers, and distinctive décor featuring stunning ceilings with glass light rods taking the form of corals and shedding a variety of colors on the floors and scattered LED lights giving the twinkling effect of the stars; Canyon is the perfect choice for grand sophisticated weddings and social events accommodating up to 2500 guests. State-of-the-art audio-visual equipment guarantees a highly successful event.

As for the Pearl Ballroom; the beautifully designed ballroom is modern in every detail at 1,112 square meters comprising of three partitions: Pearl I, Pearl II and Pearl III in addition to a 358 square meter pre-function area. The set-up of Pearl Ballroom can be configured to meet specific events’ requirements. With a built-in stage, a separate entrance for entertainers, and distinctive décor featuring stunning ceilings with glass light rods taking the form of corals shedding a variety of colors on the floors and scattered LED lights giving the twinkling effect of the stars, Pearl sets the perfect stage for a memorable wedding/ social event accommodating up to 1,100 guests.

Now if you’re looking for a smaller wedding, the Jasmine ballroom is your pick. A unique cabaret-style ballroom with a two-level set up is the optimum venue for weddings as well as social events of up to 300 guests.

Hilton Cairo Heliopolis Hotel features a Casino, 3 tennis courts, and a hot tub. It houses 3 swimming pools surrounded by a landscaped garden. WiFi is available in all rooms with charge and free in the lobby and restaurant.

All rooms feature touches of Egyptian heritage in their decor. Each air-conditioned room has a flat-screen TV, a minibar and a work desk. Some rooms have panoramic pool views.

The Casino offers the best in gaming in a fun and relaxed atmosphere. It offers the excitement of slot machines, video poker, and table games such as Blackjack and American Roulette as well as an intimate bar.

Hilton Cairo Heliopolis Hotel has 18 different restaurants and snack-bars which include East Asian specialties in Lan Tania’s open kitchen and Italian cuisine at Leonardo’s. Traditional English dishes are served at Darts, the sports bar.

Hilton Cairo Heliopolis Hotel is 5 km away from Cairo International Airport. Heliopolis is a great choice for travelers interested in history, culture and friendly locals.