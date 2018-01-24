It’s so strange how you go on with your life, meet new people, fall in love, days pass, months, and maybe years and then at the very mention of one particular person, your stomach drops, and you feel like you got charged with electricity! Yep, we all have that one person we never really get over.

You might bump into them somewhere, see their pictures on your newsfeed, hear their name in a random conversation… during these moments you lose control. The many nights your mind, heart and soul had assured you that you’re 100% over this person go to waste. You’re still stuck. You hate yourself for it, but it’s true.

If you can relate, here are 6 facts why there is always one person in our lifetime we can’t seem to get over:

Fact #1:They got over us

Apologies for splashing the cold water in your face, but it’s true. That psychological game about wanting what we can’t have plays a big part here. Even if you’re the one who ended things, the fact that this other person had moved on is haunting you. The idea that there are no possibilities that you might get back together bothers you, so you keep on eyeing them over you shoulder.

Fact #2: “What-if” burns the back of your throat

What if this person was the one? Or what if he/she will change? What if you never find someone to love as much as you love this person? Or what if he/she could love you back the way you wanted them to if you give them a second chance? Your deal with this person is unfinished, and unfinished business invites all the ‘what ifs’ to the table and makes you go crazy. So you don’t feel free of them.

Fact #3: They have left an indelible mark on your heart

It’s not just about love; it’s also the pain they caused you. Yep, a lot of people have hurt you, but this person had left you with the kind of wound that turns into a scar. You can’t forget all about this person because each time you look at this scar, you remember them. Their memories are still there, so how can they leave?

Fact #4 There is no one like them

It’s not that they were the best, but they were exceptional. Somehow, and no matter how much we deny it, this person is now our reference to relationships. You compare the person you’re with now with them. You compare your feelings now with how they used to make you feel.

Fact #5 They confuse us each time we meet them

Your wishes that they’ll vanish forever or maybe move to Australia (though deep down you don’t want them to) are due to the fact that they confuse the hell out of you whenever you see them. You can’t get over someone when they keep sending mixed signals. When they flirt and then don’t call, when they give you that look followed by that slow smile… If only there was a clear line drawn in the sand about breakups.

Fact #6 You know that if this person wants you back…You might say yes!

It’s crazy, right? That despite all the anger, all the pain, and even though it would shatter your ego, but if this person wanted you back this very moment, you would drop everything and run back into their arms. It almost feels good knowing that you want someone so bad. You might be indecisive about things, but this is the one thing that remains the same. It drives you insane but it also brings a certain level of comfort, doesn’t it?

That’s the thing about love, it’s crazy and it follows no rules.