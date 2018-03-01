The Nile Ritz-Carlton praises each couple’s one of a kind romantic tale, organizing world-class weddings. The hotel’s wedding specialists guarantee to make ideal encounters for couples and their guests, curating each part of the big day with individual care and flawlessness and creating exceptional memories.

Here are our reasons why you should have your wedding at the Nile Ritz-Carlton:

Breathtaking Atmosphere

They provide both indoor and outdoor venues that can accommodate up to a thousand guests. The hotel’s view of the Egyptian Museum is the backdrop for outdoor venues, where couples can make their grand entrance under the stars. Egypt’s elite have been exchanging vows in this historical hotel for more than 50 years, and the Nile Ritz-Carlton carries on this tradition, adding modern touches along the way.

Grand Prizes

Well here comes Nile Ritz-Carlton’s biggest prize; couples booking the Nile Ritz-Carlton as their wedding venue before the 28th of June will win attractive prizes that range from bridal professional makeup with Zeina El Naggar, floral arrangements with Flower Power, bridal hair with Al Sagheer group, videography with Ramy Azmy, music with Khaled Hussein, light package with Pro-Lite, first dance fireworks with Ahmed Essam, as well as Zaffa celebration and much more to enrich your experience. The hotel promises every wedding to be special. At the Nile Ritz-Carlton every bride is a winner.

Frost Yourself

The prizes are not over. One couple will get to have their special day even more special with the Nile Ritz-Carlton’s coveted grand prize; a diamond ring. What says ‘I love you’ more than diamonds? It is the eternal symbol of love and beauty. The Nile Ritz-Carlton and IRAM Jewelry together will add that mesmerizing sparkle to your wedding day with this alluring 1 carat diamond ring, symbolizing everlasting love.

Pamper Yourself

To add more fun, the Nile Ritz-Carlton also offers curated bachelor and bachelorette parties for the night before your wedding, pampering bridal spa treatments to relax the bride before her big day, and romantic dinners for the couple to connect in case of cold feet. Royal suites are also available for the wedding day. From the big moments to the little details, the hotel will ensure your wedding memories to last a lifetime.

Your special day can be even more special when celebrated at the Nile Ritz-Carlton. From their historical ballrooms to their grand prizes, they’re in the business of creating unforgettable memories you can’t miss out on.