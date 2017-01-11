Il Loft proves that we can never have enough Italian restaurants in Egypt. Located in Sheikh Zayed’s Arkan Mall, it’s definitely a welcomed addition to the Italian dining scene in Egypt.

Il Loft offers an outdoor area that would fix you right up if you decide to go for a quick early lunch. It’s chilly so given the current state of the weather, make sure you’re heavily padded! The indoor area has a rustic and an industrial interior design that screams authenticity. It captures the essence of a laidback yet classy Italian ambience, with hanging light fixtures, pizza ovens and brick walls.

Their menu will leave your stomach grumbling but as you scan the menu, the waiter will arrive with complimentary Italian bread and shredded Parmesan cheese that will satisfy your bellies yet leave you hungry for more. They have pizza, pasta, all kinds of exquisite breads, risotto, more pizza and more pasta!

Without a shred of regret, we ordered the Funghi Pizza, the Pepperoni Pizza and the Seafood Pasta. The mushroom was fresh, the dough of the pizza was soft and the centre was heavenly chewy yet crispy. You measure the quality of any pizza by how good the tomato sauce is, and Il Loft’s tomato did not disappoint. The tomato sauce was well seasoned to perfection!

For dessert, we ordered their sinfully delicious Nutella Crepe and fried ice cream, a choice that was worth every consequence and calorie. The ratios were generous and the flavors stocked within each plate were truly out of this world.

Il Loft has distinct Italian flavors and atmosphere and a friendly staff. It has all the keys to open your heart up to the place with its Italian goodness.

