There are two types of news; one good and the other is bad. The good news is you always have the choice to get back up. The bad news is that choice is not the easiest way out. Failure does not mean that you are not good enough or that it’s over. Failure simply means that you tried.

Hitting rock bottom will make you feel like you are building your life up again, and you wouldn’t necessary have the urge to do it. Let’s face it, you will feel down, and that you lost. Here’s the thing, you can’t lose if you hadn’t played the game. Someone once told me that life is all about 5415; let me explain!

5 stands for the state in life where you feel el 7ayah bambi, life might sound like the absolute perfection to you. You got the perfect job, your love life is great, your parents are proud of, and you are simply enjoying every second of your life. Doesn’t this sound great to all of us?!

Then as we all know life is not always rainbows and butterflies, so you start going down just a little and it’s a 4. Maybe you still have the perfect job, your love life is still spot on and everything is the same, except for that you don’t really have time to enjoy all of the above. You no longer have time for yourself, your family or your partner, and you can no longer enjoy your life bel toul wel 3ard like we say. 4 can also be losing one of the mentioned forces, your job for instance.

As soon as you take the swing and you start swinging, you gotta touch the ground at some point again, which brings us to 1! Welcome to the rock bottom my sweet friend. This was bound to happen, let’s not fool ourselves. So that’s when basically everything that can go wrong does! And a little bit more. It’s not the stage you want to stay in for the longest times, however, it will always feel like it’s never ending. But then what’s left when you hit rock bottom other than the way back up? And you reach 5 again, maybe this 5 will be even better than the previous one.

When you hit rock bottom, it’s not the end of the world, but rather that your problems are coming to their end. You know how they always say, you can’t get a rainbow without heavy rains. I hit rock bottom once, and now I know I’m hitting it again. And I’m eager to know what this time will teach me, and how I will grow as a person in all my life aspects. At the end of the day, life is one hell of a roller coaster ride, so enjoy it with all its screams.