In relationships, we meet guys who hurt us and those who lie to us many times. As they do, we begin to undermine ourselves and question our own self-worth in the process. Questioning what we are and who we are only makes the issue worse. We sulk, thus, forget ourselves, a big mistake.

Typical to every breakup, you believe that he has given you the most valuable thing in your life at the moment, and stole it away from you in a minimal amount of time. He has shown you that he sees you in a way that you believe no one has ever seen you before, and you believed it. Then, he led you on to understand that he has genuine feelings for you, that he could change, that he can become a different person for you – but no one changes for someone else.

Finally, he has taken it all away from you, denying whatever he might’ve said he felt as well as changing the way he treated you all together. As a result of his mixed signals and dishonesty, you are left dispirited. After he’s given you something you deeply cherished and taken it away from you. You feel ugly, not enough for anyone, and unbelievably hurt.

Clichés aside, you should never grant anyone the space to make you feel this way. He toyed with you. His intention was not to make you feel this way, but that’s the way he is. He did not hurt you because you are you; he hurt you because this is what he is. Neglect the fact that he makes you feel flawed. You are more than enough for the rest of the people around you.

You will find someone who values your beauty, someone who will not require fixing. Take your time; protect yourself from guys who may hurt you and pick up signs you may have missed.