Apple fans eagerly wait for fall each year to learn about Apple’s latest releases. As it has been officially announced on Apple’s official website, iOS 11 is coming this fall introducing a new standard to smartphone technology. “With iOS 11, iPhone and iPad are the most powerful, personal and intelligent devices they’ve ever been.” – Apple Official Website. Apple gave us a hint about what iOS 11 will look like and how it will function.

Let’s start with iOS 11 for the iPad:

It will have a ‘Files’ app, gathering all your files wherever they are on your other iOS devices in one place. It will also have ‘The New Dock’ where you will no longer have to double tap your iPad’s button to switch between apps. All you’ll have to do is swipe the app and the dock will appear, allowing you to switch between apps easily. You will be able to customize the apps on the Dock as you wish, as it will also show the most recent apps you were on on the right side, whether on your iPad or your Mac.

Finally, you will also be able to drag and drop anything from any application to the other. iOS 11 also enhanced the jobs of the Apple Pencil. You can instantly markup any document or start writing on the screen of your iPad pro, and it will be directly saved in your notes. Moreover, you will have an easier way to scan and sign any document. And guess what? No more going back and forth on the keyboard; you have everything just by a flick of a finger!

With the iPhone, though, more day to day features were added and updated:

Apple pay through your ‘Messages’; you will be able to send and receive money through your ‘Messages’ more securely than ever.

iOS 11 made “Live Pictures Livelier Than Ever” adding Loop, Bounce and Long Exposure effects to the camera options. As the Apple Store will be completely redesigned, you will also be able to access any app from your ‘Messages’ to make it easier for you to add to your text.

As for Siri, she will be able to translate whatever sentence you want it to, as she will also be your DJ if you don’t have someone in the passenger seat. iPhone will also have the ability to know when you’re driving and will automatically switch your iPhone to ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode.

The huge surprise is that ‘Maps’ will not only work outdoors on the streets, but also indoors to provide you with an easier time saving trip. And if you are busy with something with one hand, the keyboard will get closer to your other hand.

Usually when Apple releases a game changer iOS, like iOS 11, it’s accompanied by a game changer phone. As people are expecting iPhone 8 this fall as well, leaks and rumors have already started to spread.