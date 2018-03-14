To all the weekenders out there, this is for you! Continue reading if you still have no plans for the weekend!

Thursday

1- MTM + Cheeseballs at The Tap East

Look who’s back! For the first time ever and after a long hiatus, MTM are BACK and they’re taking over The Tap East this Thursday.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/233971407149178/

2- Stories of the Night at Cimatheque

In the framework of Film Implosion Exhibition, Cimatheque will host a special screening of Geschichte der Nacht from 7 PM, in the presence of its director Clemens Klopfenstein.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/2016165075373900/

3- Tahawy / Mohasseb at CJC 610

Cairo Jazz 610 is bringing us their Electric Thursday with DJs Tahawy and Mohasseb who’ll be kicking off the weekend with their edgy, progressive house beats for all the party animals!

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/339501753206855/

4- Coco Movie at 3elbet Alwan

3elbet Alwan will be screening the Oscar winning animation movie Coco. The screening will take place 2 times per day, at 6 PM and at 9 PM, on Thursday and Friday.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1605690309547001/

Friday

5- Battle of The Bands with Massar Egbary / Round 2- Etisalat

At the Second Round from Etisalat Battle Of The Bands, 4 new bands will be competing on the stage against each other along with the Superstar Band Massar Egbary.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1058920167607028/

6- Wust El Balad at The Tap West

Wust El Balad are heading West. Wust El Balad are bringing their mesmerizing pop rock tunes and their fun vibes to the Tap West this Friday night.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/174783106479115/

7- Brunch and Jazz at Eish & Malh

While listening to the music, you’ll be trying out their delicious brunch menu. What a better way to start your Friday?

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/151952272153911/

8- Theater of Dreams at Zigzag

Theater of Dreams Club Nights Vol.10 is just around the corner! They will be in Zigzag this Friday for a night full of the fun-loving duo A-Squared, some tech from Hazem to push the night, and their regular Jimmy.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/178091449492902/

9- Ashmawy / Omar Sherif in Cairo Jazz Club

You’re in for an unforgettable night this Friday as Ashmawy and Omar Sherif take over the decks of CJC with some serious beats!

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1582003708581007/

Saturday

10- Cairo Flea Market at Zamalek Fish Market

You don’t want to miss the annual Cairo Flea Market “Mother’s Day Festival” at Zamalek Fish Garden. It will start at 11 AM until 7 PM.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/152614968791386/

11- Brunch & Chill ft. Sidewalk / Safi in CJC 610

Time to mingle, be merry and BRUNCH! Join the terrace of CJC 610 for a brunchy meal, with the acoustic cover band Sidewalk, followed by the beat master Safi who’ll be providing the tunes for the rest of the day.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/175023363132782/

12- Taksir Sharqi in Underground

For a unique musical evening, join Underground and their hosted band Taksir Sharqi. It’s a band interested in presenting musical performances that combine old and modern sounds.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/161948891126460/

13- Bahiyya in Cairo Jazz Club

Local band Bahiyya has gained a steady following at CJC due to their shared passion and sheer talent. Go see for yourself this Saturday night!

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1390672307704245/

Spring is coming and the fun is waiting! Have a nice weekend people.