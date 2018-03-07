Our favorite 3 days of the week are here again! We got you covered with plenty of things to do this weekend.

Thursday

1- Flamenca in Makan

Flamenca is one of the most authentic independent bands established recently in Egypt. The Egyptian Center for Culture & Arts – Makan is hosting them this Thursday at 8 PM.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/166174203947922/

2- The Shape of Water at Gramophone

Gramophone in Maadi are having a Thursday Movie Night. The Oscar winning movie Shape of Water will be screened there at 8 PM.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/167284873993085/

3- Hany Must in Sawy Culturewheel

Hany Mostafa and his band will be performing their acoustic melodies at Sakia at 8 PM.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/328963797594506/

4- Karakeeb and Zawzaw at The Tap East

For a night full of pop, folk, and oriental music, Karakeeb band is taking over The Tap East stage. And to keep you dancing late into the night, they will be having Zawzaw after that.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/178280939457927/

5- Abdeen & Bal Qies at Sufi Bookstore

Sufi is offering us a mix between oriental music and alternative blues rock, with Abdeen sufi music and Bal Qies Life looping oud with vocal effects.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/218831975335618/

6- Screwdriver at Cairo Jazz Club

With a high octane pop-rock and funk covers, CJC is organizing another thrilling performance with one of the most lively bands Screwdriver!

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/299798590548808/

7-Nathalie Saba at Room

A fabulous musical night with Nathalie Saba at Room in Garden City, at 8:30 PM.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/171563093477090/

Friday

8- D-CAF Opening Concert

On the occasion of D-CAF’s celebration of women, artist Samira Said, will perform in the opening concert. It is dedicated to established and emerging female musicians from Egypt and around the world.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/125205284847867/

9- Swan Lake Ballet at the Cairo Opera House

If you couldn’t catch the Russian Imperial Ballet on Wednesday, you still have the chance to catch them on Thursday and Friday.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1830942790536205/

10- Battle of the Bands / Battle One

At the first round of Etisalat Battle of the Bands, 4 bands will be competing on the stage along with the one and only Sharmoofers. The event will take place at the Horreya Garden at 12 PM.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/165404794181091/

11- Noha Fekry Jazz Quartet at Room Grand Experience

In the context of Room Grand Experience, Noha Fekry and her band will be playing their music at the stage of the grand Nile Tower Hotel.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1837165079627342/

12- Strings and Kicks at 3elbet Alwan

3elbet Alwan is hosting Strings and Kicks. It’s an acousticband that plays covers of all your favorite songs with a little Twist.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1397686760342947/

Saturday

13- Art and Yoga Workshop at Bardo Clubhouse

Bardo is having an “Unblock Your Mind” Workshop. It will consist of parallel art and yoga sessions that complement each other from 12 PM to 4 PM.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/825894924264059/

14-Brunch ft. Omar Kay / Hassan Abou Alam at CJC 610

Enjoy some yummy shareable pitchers and some brunch at the sunny terrace of CJC 610! Alongside with some smooth rock covers by Omar Kay then some grooves by DJ Hassan Abou Alam, you are guaranteed a well-spent Saturday.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1916050092040665/

15- Drum Workshop at gramophone

A Tabla fan? then go attend the 4-sessions workshop and be a pro.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1633625986721382/

16- Kiss Me Not and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri At Zawya Cinema

This weekend and for the whole week, Zawya will be screening Yasmine Rais’ Kiss Me Not Movie and the Oscar-winning Three Billboards Outside Ebbinh, Missouri. You don’t want to miss that.

Zawya Page: https://www.facebook.com/zawyacinema/