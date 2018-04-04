The long weekend of Easter break is ahead of us and we can’t be more existed! For all the people who will be staying in our beloved Cairo during this long weekend, we got you covered with a bunch of awesome events happening in the city.

Thursday

1- Alla Kushnir in Andiamo Lake House

Catch Alla Kushnir in the act while she shakes up the night at Andiamo Lake House.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/AndiamoCairo/

2- Pink Floyd Tribute at CJC

The local band Andromida Egypt will be covering one of the most influential bands in popular music history, Pink Floyd.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/174314679886086/

3- Theater of Dreams in Zigzag

Namito, Ouzo and Sebzz as well as Ashmawy will be playing this Thursday in Zigzag.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/371956616615428/

4- Live Music Night in Yellow Umbrella

Yellow Umbrella is hosting Amin Nammar and Juergen Schober Juergen Schober for a live music night to remember on their rooftop.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/2181395851870636/

Friday

5- Etisalat Battle Of The Bands – Semi Final

Al Horreya Garden will be hosting the semi final of the battle of the bands this Friday.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/195275534535084/

6- SoL DieSe at 3elbt Alwan

Sol Dièse is a Flamenco band based in Cairo, playing some of the pure traditional Flamenco music.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/179663689334051/

7- The Platform Ride by Nile Kayak Club

Treat your weekend with a sports element, this week NKC are offering Introductory rides over Cairo River Nile.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/196686637607193/

8- Arrab in CJC

Arrab is a long-time DJ in the local scene who spins deep and tech house beats that instantly draw people to the dance floor.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/140872550079851/

Saturday

9- Karaoke Night at Basement Urban Pub

stretch out your vocal chords and sing your heart out this Saturday at Basement.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/248058225730639/

10- Sorour Project at Underground

The Project combines a strong Arabic folk music background with multiple types of fusion with flamenco, rock, funk, jazz and blues.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/343097202849428/

11- Metal Blast at Sawy CultureWheel

Warm your necks up and go join the biggest Metal heads’ gathering.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/175462506406212/

12- Brunch n’ Chill at CJC 610

Join CJC 610 in their sunny terrace for an Easter Brunch and some live music with Danny Malak and The Woodpeckers.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/110168456461824/

Sunday

13- Ahmed Shiba at The Garden Nile Front

Celebrate Easter with Ahmed Shiba, Belly dancer Daniela and DJ Sheeko.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/gardennilefront/

14- Easter Party at Burgundy New Cairo

The night at Burgundy will be full of entertaining shows that will make your Easter night so special & unforgettable.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1946249452355353/

15- Paul, Apostle of Christ at Zamalek Cinema

Experience the epic story of two men whose faith challenged an empire.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/223316971747913/

16- Easter Specials at Eish & Malh

Celebrate your Easter with family and friends, with great food and live music.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/179664529329355/

Monday

17- Spring Party at Gu Bar

Get your dancing shoes out and get ready to shake it all the way with the only DJ IRMA on the moves of their belly dancers.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1089855427819353/

18- Easter Brunch at Fairmont Nile City

Fairmont is bringing the circus to its rooftop with the best Easter brunch alongside the finest toy shop “Hamleys.”

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=easter%20brunch%20at%20fairmont%20

19- Swiss Club Cairo Easter Festival

When it comes to Easter celebrations, Swiss Club Cairo is READY; Barbecue, Easter Food, kids activities, games, live Bunnies, egg coloring and much more.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/918161208356396/

Happy Easter Everyone!