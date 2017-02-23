By Y.M

Due to the recent increase in prices, everyone is cutting down on their monthly expenses, especially college students. This begs the question: What’s the minimum MASROOF you can live with if you belong to the upper- middle socioeconomic background and are trying to cut spending as much as possible?

1- Transportation Costs

This would probably consume a great portion of your monthly masroof. If you live in October and go to Tagamo3 5 times a week – owning a car – (GUCians, AUCians you know who you are), you’re already an out-and-out liar! If you live 20-30 km away from your university, take long drives in weekends and run a bunch of mashaweer, expect to pay around 400-600 EGP per month worth of gasoline money. If you’re considering taking UBER or cabs daily, you’re an out-and-out liar again. You can save more than half by carpooling with friends!

2- Food and Beverage

Food is the No.1 expense for most students between the ages of 16-24. You can spend between 30-40 EGP daily on food in university alone between sandwiches, drinks and chewing gum. If we assume that you go out every Thursday, that’s 75 EGP on average alone. If you grab your breakfast from TBS or Paul and your coffee from Starbucks, ma3lesh again, you’re just too rich for the rest of us here. Expect around 600-700 EGP monthly expenditure on food alone.

Remember that you live with your parents and have breakfast and lunch served daily for free. You can cut down on food expenses by eating Foul and Koshary (admit it happens at the end of each month) or eating home more often.

3- Cellphone Bill

The mobile net bundle of 25 EGP actually costs 28 pounds (thanks to the value added taxes) and an extra 10 pounds for extra megabytes as it will not endure the whole month. Add also an extra 75 pounds for calls, which estimates around 100-120 EGP for cell phone service once-a-month.

4- Cultural Activities, etc.

Concert tickets, going to the movies or buying books (if you’re an intellectual person) would normally cost you around 80-120 EGP per concert, movie, book, etc.

5- College Equipment, Printing Papers, etc.

If you’re an applied arts or architecture student, poor you, you’re already spending too much on your major. If you’re like the rest of us, you print papers every once in a while, buy basic stationary materials, pens, copy books etc…. around 50 EGP per month would be your average.

6- Other Variable Expenses

Sometimes you may need to buy something you had previously saved money for. Simple car repairs or your parents asking you to get something for them account for the little spending (5-15EGP) which at the end of the day accumulate for a bigger portion than expected. You may need to buy accessories or make up, buy a new mobile cover or shirt. This can range from 100-150 EGP. If you’re a one pack every couple of days smoker, damaging your health would cost you 450-750 EGP more than a non-smoker.

Grand Total:

1600 – 2000 EGP/monthly

P.S: The minimum wage according to the government is 1500 EGP. (January 2017)

Remember that you’re still not paying for clothing, major car repairs, electricity and water bills, home internet, groceries, rent, tuition fees, health care, holidays, buying a new iPhone or laptop and much more with your monthly masroof. Everyone is going through rough times in Egypt, especially our parents – who make a good job hiding it – so please, just help them out and try cutting down your expenses as much as you can. They are doing the best they can to offer you the quality of life you’re living now.