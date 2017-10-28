They say ‘Once said it can’t be unsaid’, well no more of that crap, folks, at least on WhatsApp. Keep on reading…

How many times have you sent a message to the wrong chat? Or texted something to your boss that contains mistakes? Or said things that are better left unsaid? And no matter how you screamed at your phone, it wouldn’t delete the message. WhatsApp has finally listened to the crowds’ demand, and added the “Unsend” feature. Hallelujah!

Here is all you need to know about it:

1.The feature is called “Delete For Everyone”

It lets you unsend messages and they will be deleted from both your end as well as the people on the other end of the chat.

2. You have to be using the latest version of WhatsApp

Same goes with the people you’re texting, if they are still using the old version, your message can’t be deleted.

3. You have to delete the message within seven minutes

Your message will be here to stay if that period passes. You will be notified if it didn’t work, or if the other person had already seen the message before you deleted it. There must be a catch, right? But anyway, you don’t need a long time to figure out you’ve said something wrong, so let’s not let that dim our cheerful mood.

4. It works on all types of messages

Text, images, videos, GIFS, voice notes, documents, you name it. WhatsApp has got us covered.

5. And finally how it works…

It’s quite simple. All you need to do is highlight it by tapping and holding the line of text, select “Delete” from the menu, then press “Delete For Everyone” option, and poof, it will be gone.