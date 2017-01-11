According to Youm7, General Ahmed Tayel, South Sinai Governorate Head of Security, revealed in a press statement that strict security measures have been taken to investigate all passengers crossing the Ahmed Hamdi Tunnel, which links between the Sinai Peninsula and the other Governorates.

He explained that these safety procedures entail that a person would only be allowed to pass through the tunnel if the following conditions are met:

1- Sinai citizens must carry their National ID issued from Sinai.

2- Employees of Sinai’s public sector and Sharm El Sheikh Employees must issue a security card from their place of work.

3- Tourists and citizens going on vacation must have proof of ownership, a rental contract of an apartment or a chalet, verification of a hotel receipt or copy of the hotel booking on “Whatsapp”.

These drastic measures are being applied since the beginning of the new year in coordination between the Directorate Security of South Sinai Governorate and the Directorate Security of Suez Governorate. These measures are being put in place to prevent the smuggling of narcotic drugs and supposedly to prevent any criminal and terrorist attacks from happening in Sinai.