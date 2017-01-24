By: Passant Omar

Support and assistance are essential in life. We seek friends, family and even books to guide us through the life struggles and to help us walk through life in general. Most of the time, we don’t seek advice for nothing. We seek it because we need it to broaden our knowledge and to aid us in making wiser decisions.

Why Seek Advice

We share our problems with others, because we could be stuck in a situation where we do not know what the right decision to make is. Most of the time, however, there are no right or wrong answers for how to tackle a certain issue. This is why we look for advice from others to guide us to make the best decision. Some people also tend to look for advice because they feel like their emotions, whether it be anger or sadness, could be clouding their judgment. They look for someone who could help them see things from a clearer perspective.

Who We Choose to Be Our Adviser

We tend to go to certain people like our grandparents for advice, because we believe that their age makes them knowledgeable enough to advice us on different things in life. Other times, we choose to go to our friends because we really feel like we can confide in them and tell them things we can’t reveal in front of our families. But It doesn’t matter who you choose, at the end of the day, we must all admit that a lot of times we don’t really take the advice that we once sought.

Why We Choose Not to Listen

Advice is usually perceived differently. If you have a problem at work for instance and sought someone who’s wise enough but hasn’t been placed in the same situation before, you may not hear the advice you need. They will give you advice based on logical reasoning, but their reasoning may not apply to your situation in a way or another. In this case, you might choose to either ignore the advice or twist it to fit your situation. However, you may just choose to ignore it only because your gut instinct is telling you not to.

There are also those people who don’t follow advice because they are scared to tap into the unknown. Sometimes, we listen to advice but we’re reluctant to take it, because we’re unsure of the consequences that will follow. We ignore them because we’re afraid to reach for anything beyond our comfort zone.

Why We Choose to Listen

On the other hand, we choose to take advice for one of two reasons. Either the advice we got works in our favor and it’s secretly what we had hoped for, or simply because we trust the people we asked too much not take their wise words into consideration.

Remember Not to Follow Your Emotions

It’s important to understand that following our emotions is not the best way to approach a situation. We need to combine our emotions with rational thinking before we make any decisions. That is the only way we could receive positive outcomes from the decisions we made.

Finally, Whether you act based on the advice you get or not, never stop seeking advice. Advice helps you have a collection of different perspectives which definitely guides to a better decision-making process. Sometimes, you’ve had little experiences in your life which disables you to always do what is best for yourself. It is not necessary for the advice to result in your favor, but it will definitely teach you something and help you get out of your comfort zone.