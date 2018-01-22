You could probably guess a few of the reasons why some men love younger women, however, there’s a bit more to it than you might have suspected. This list does not represent all men, but it is somewhat telling of what some men are looking for in a relationship.

Read some of the reasons they give. (Even though they will never admit them out loud!)

1. Settling Down

Dating a teenage girl is not as much work as one would think; there is no pressure about how fast the relationship is going or how serious it is or even having to deal with the ‘meeting the parents’ phase. She won’t even be thinking about settling down. Yeah maybe occasionally she will want reassurance about the future and how you’ll be together forever, but what relationship doesn’t have all that mushy talk.

2. Newest Generation

If we’re talking about dating the former teenage generation, let’s be realistic. Girls born in the late 80’s or early 90’s actually had 9 PM curfews, were not allowed to speak to guys and never traveled abroad without parental supervision. Today’s teenagers couldn’t get more Westernized; staying out until sunrise and traveling alone won’t be much of a hassle anymore.

3. Ego Boost

It’s true, whether we like to admit it or not, we girls inflate men’s egos. Imagine dating a guy with so much more experience and knowledge and not someone the same age as you that’s still into mind games and fooling around. Imagine being treated with respect for a change, of course you’ll want to give him the same in return. Or could this just be that he wants to brag about how hot you are to all his friends? In both cases, we feel like complimenting our loved ones much more than they do in return, so that boosts their ego to a whole other level.

4. Culturally Acceptable

Lets face it, it’s more culturally acceptable to marry a younger girl (no matter the age gap) than marrying an older woman. Over the decades more stories have been told about how the woman is always younger, but it comes quite as a surprise when the roles are reversed.

5. They Still Got “It”

The reason older men chase younger women has less to do with physical intimacy and everything to do with a profound desire to reassure themselves that they’ve still got “it”. And by “it” we mean the whole masculine package; youth, vitality and the possibility of going back.

6. Bitterness

The older the woman, the more responsibilities she carries so the more bitter she is. It’s a cycle I guess. If you were to break or rewind that cycle; the younger the ‘woman’ the less experienced so she still has this youthful attitude towards everything in life.

But still, the decision is yours to take if age makes a difference or not and if you are ready to face what others might think or say. After all, you’re the only one who knows what can truly make you happy and not them.