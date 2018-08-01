Contrary to the common misconception, a celebrity’s life is not exactly a walk in the park. It may seem that they’re living life to the fullest, and enjoying their luck in the world. However, what rarely crosses our minds is that hateful criticism and negativity come with all of that!

The celebrity we’re hinting at is the one and only Amr Diab, who recently had to face all of this and more, along with talented actress Dina El Sherbiny.

A few days ago, pictures of Amr Diab and Dina El Sherbiny spending time together in Greece, following his concert in Mykonos, were all over our timelines. (and still are)

Given the fact that their relationship has been the talk of the town for around a year now, people quickly resumed their usual series of judgments, which went a bit too far, this time.

Therefore, here’s why we need to pause for a minute and stop the unjustified hate towards them:

1# Amr Diab is not our property:

Amr Diab’s popularity is beyond anything in Egypt and the Arab world. He means a great deal to all of us, but that will never mean that he’s our property and that his life choices affect us, because they don’t.

2# We should respect their privacy:

It’s a worldwide thing that people often gossip about celebrities, but there are boundaries that should not be crossed. In Amr Diab and Dina El Sherbiny’s case, people are not putting this into consideration.

3# We’re spreading unnecessary hate:

Hating on people through social media, celebrities or not, is just not healthy for us or them, cause we turn into some hateful people behind the screens, and use those platforms in the worst way!

4# Why is it always different with foreign celebrity couples?

Okay, seriously, why are we obsessed with ONLY supporting foreign celebrities like Shakira and Piqué, or Angelina and Brad? Whenever it comes to Egyptian celebrities, we immediately open fire. Take what happened to Sherin and Hossam Habib as an example!

5# They both look happy, why can’t we?

It’s a fact that they see some of the comments and are aware of what people are saying. However, we can see the love when Amr Diab just did not care and let people see them together in Russia!

They are happy, so what’s wrong with us?

6# The whole thing became VERY offensive:

The whole thing reached the point of racism, sexism, and classicim. Caling Dina “Soda”, talking about her as if she’s below Amr Diab’s standards for some reason, and saying he has a “Disgusting” taste is just not okay, is it?

Again, he chose her, so who are we to interfere in their life choices?

Please guys, let’s stop hating and start spreading more love and support. And remember that those we’re hating on for no reason are not just celebrities, they’re real people with real feelings.