With every series season, there’s always a rising star who steals all the spotlight. This season’s star is, no other than, Rami Malek – yes, the actor who played the pharaoh “Ahkmenrah” in Ben Stiller’s Night at the Museum and “Benjamin” from The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2. Malek also stars in the already hit series, Mr. Robot, playing the role of Elliot, the hacker with anxiety.

Following his extraordinary success at the Emmy’s yesterday, everyone is closely eyeing him, including us, Egyptians, except we’re giving him an extra look. Why, you ask? Well, because he’s from an Egyptian descent. All Egyptians are impressed with him, claiming that an Egyptian actor has made it big in Hollywood; some have even compared him to Amr Waked.

In an interview with Malek, the New York Times said that “Mr. Malek is of Egyptian heritage. His father was a tour guide in Cairo, who, after moving to the United States and selling insurance door to door, began emphasizing to his son that he must do something “special” with his life. For Mr. Malek, special has always meant more than seeing his face on billboards looming over the town where he grew up. It’s meant “looking at the world and seeing how I can affect it,” Mr. Malek said.

While it’s great that we’re being represented in the media by someone who’s from an Egyptian descent, unlike before when they casted any dark person to represent Arabs, we can’t really say that Malek is actually Egyptian. The Egyptian media that’s been stressing how great it is to have an Egyptian making a name in Hollywood really proves that we have no sense of rationalizing the difference between nationalities and heritage.

Mr. Robot’s creator, Sam Esmail, who joined Malek in the New York Times interview, also talked about his Egyptian background.

Mr. Esmail, who released “Comet,” his first film, in 2014, conceived “Mr. Robot” out of a passion for socioeconomic causes — and tech. He cites the 2008 financial crisis, the Occupy movement and the Arab Spring demonstrations as sources of both frustration and inspiration. “I’m Egyptian,” said Mr. Esmail, who was born in New Jersey. “And to see my cousins in their late teens and early 20s channel their anger for this really positive change using technology, that was incredibly moving to me.”

Unlike Esmail, Malek never really called himself Egyptian. He just makes it clear that he’s from an Egyptian descent, and that’s it. Calling him “Egyptian” is actually invalid. He’s American born and raised, and his heritage doesn’t really make him change his nationality. Comparing Malek to Amr Waked is like comparing apples and oranges, and is actually considerably offensive to Waked, who’s Egyptian and worked extremely hard to make a name in a foreign country. This doesn’t mean that Malek didn’t work hard enough for what he achieved; we’re pretty sure he did.

Yes, we should be celebrating Malek’s success because he’s a great actor who deserves success, and he’s a great representation of our culture and heritage, NOT nationality. That being said, here’s to hoping Malek, along with Esmail, use their celebrity status to shed some light on what’s happening in Egypt and make a difference in how we’re being represented in the media.