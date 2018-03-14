Breakups are heart aching, hard and the worst thing is that unfortunately they’re quite common. However, for every dark side there’s a bright one too, and we only grow through pain! So, here’s a bit of why breakups might not turn out to be such a bad thing. Of course, that doesn’t by any means suggest that people should easily give up on each other, but this article is meant to lighten up your heart after breakups and make you explore their hidden positive side.

You’ll have the chance to live the honeymoon phase/tazbeet phase all over again

When you end a relationship, especially if it was a long term one, you start thinking that you won’t find this kind of love again and that you have no energy to get to know someone from scratch and get acquainted with their likes and dislikes. However, if you think about it, dating or starting a new relationship is always fun and comes with a new thrill. It feels fresh!

You’ll most probably end up with someone better (for you)

Breakups tear your heart, there’s no doubt about it, but the positive side is that you at least got to know what you want or better put what you don’t want! As soon as your mind gets everything clear and you get past the 5 phases of grief (denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance), you’ll end up knowing yourself, your wants and needs better.

You’ll start discovering life more

Go out more, start engaging in different and new activities, meet new people, get back to your old life prior to the relationship because even the best relationships take a lot of room from your life and distance you from your friends and acquaintances.

You’ll get back to taking care of yourself and your looks

No wonder why here in Egypt it’s known that divorcees look better after divorce and maybe even live longer 😀

You’ll get to know who really cares about you

Whether it’s a family member, a friend or a colleague, breakups really show you who will stand by your side through thick and thin! And these people are the ones whom you should never let go. Sometimes these friendships or relationships are even more special than love relationships.

No more Nakad

And this doesn’t only go for girls, because guys too can sometimes be nekadeyeen. No seriously, if your relationship just ended that means you’ve definitely been having a lot of fights and arguments that reached a point where they were insolvable, and this alone is unbearable.

So yes breakups might be intolerably painful, they’re still better than staying in an unhealthy relationship. You’ll never know what awaits you after your feelings settle and you finally begin to heal.