We couldn’t help but notice all the recent hype about Kojak’s picture that went viral a few days ago, and how Kojak and the Egyptian people have reacted to it. We decided to stay put until enough time has passed to talk things rationally and discuss the Egyptian double standards that we are all accustomed to.

First of all, let’s just agree that both parties overreacted

So what if three people or celebrities or famous icons or whoever showed up in what people feel are absolutely absurd looks? They’re definitely not the first ones to do it. Have you met Shaban Abd El Reheem? It happens all the time. All you gotta do is look at them, have a good laugh, gossip about it for a while and then move on. BUT NOO! Egyptians just couldn’t let it go. A lot of debates took place. People took different sides, and suddenly all we could see on social media was a battlefield between two groups: One defending Kojak as if he is their own cousin or brother, and the other hating on him as if their lives depend on it. Just chill!

Second of all, it’s absolutely ridiculous to claim that the comments against Kojak were outrageous

The old Egyptian saying goes “Kol el ye3gebak, w elbes el ye3geb el nas”, and Kojak definitely didn’t wear what people like. It’s only normal to find people criticizing his looks and his really off looking hair. Egyptians are not accustomed to anything that is out of ordinary, and it’s in our human nature to mock everything that we don’t understand. We’ve been doing it for a long time, and while I wouldn’t dare pretend that it’s ok, I would still give Egyptians the benefit of the doubt because no one taught them better and they’re not about to stop now just because of our precious Mohanad Kojak.

If we can criticize important political figures, why can’t we mock Kojak just a little bit?

No one is immune to criticism; it’s the well known price of being famous. Everyone who is slightly famous or well known has been mocked and picked on through the span of time. Einstein, one of the most, if not the smartest, scientists in the world is still being made fun of till this day. Trump is all over our Facebook home pages in some not so pretty memes. We don’t see Trump on the media expressing his disdain about how they mocked his really bad looking hair. Somehow no one ever stood up and spoke about how we mock Einstein and how his looks don’t matter, yet they felt it was perfectly fine to defend Kojak for he is one of the leading fashion designers in his field.

How Kojak chose to dress or style his hair has nothing to do with his biography

So far, this is the weirdest thing that happened on social media in the past days. The moment people started to criticize the picture, we found double standard articles and posts being shared from people, who have a long history of mocking others or even worse shaming them, defending Kojak and listing his accomplishments for everyone to read. So what? No one said that he’s shallow or that he’s good for nothing. People mocked his appearance; they never once mentioned his work. Dragging his work and accomplishments is just plainly ridiculous and absolutely uncalled for.

In short, it’s very important that we acknowledge that being a public figure necessitates that you learn how to accept and acknowledge the fact that you are going to be criticized sooner or later. And if you’re not convinced, then maybe you should ask the Kardashians. They definitely know how to take criticism!