Meet Sama Ramy, a young sweet Egyptian girl who has one of the most beautiful, happy and positive pages that you need to add to your feed in 2019.

Sama has Down Syndrome but wants to change the stigma that is associated with the condition. She’s becoming an icon for her attempts to change the term “disabilities” to “people of determination” in the Egyptian education textbooks.

Sama chose to focus on facing the challenge rather than being trapped in the vicious circle of victimization. She posts videos that show her perform regular daily activities in a sweet and sincere way; singing, laughing, talking about school and her daily challenges.

Sama’s page spreads hope and positive vibes. You’ll find yourself coming back for more, seeking your own dose of happiness through her.

Sama aspires to be a singer and a lot of her heartwarming videos capture her talent on her Facebook page.

Whatever happens in 2019, things will always be fine if you learn to deal with them with simplicity like how Sama deals with life: beautiful.

