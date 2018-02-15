People need to understand the importance of self-love because without it, your life will be a living mess. Self-love should be your priority if you ever want to find true love. If you love yourself enough, nothing can ever bring you down.

Fall in love with yourself, with all your strengths and weaknesses. Admire every bit of you because sincerely you are a beautiful creature who deserves all the best in this world.

Here is what you are missing out on if you don’t love yourself enough.

#1: You’ll Never Settle for Someone Who is Less than What You Deserve

Once you fall in love with yourself, you know your own worth and that is why you’ll never settle for anyone less than what you deserve. Even if the guy/girl is interesting, but hey you, you can do better than this!

#2: You’ll Never Doubt Yourself

It is very common especially when you are in a toxic relationship, that your significant other tries to convince you that you are not worthy of their love or care. But you will never fall into this trap because you know your own worth and you can easily walk away.

#3: You Won’t Accept Terrible Treatment

When a person loves themselves, they respect it and value it a lot. They’d never accept bad treatment, not under any circumstances. You might be in love with this guy/girl so much, but you won’t let yourself stoop that low. Which makes walking away easier.

#4: Your Self-confidence is Boosted

You won’t be this person who needs validation almost every second of their day. Your level of confidence is as high as it can be. You know your points of strength and you are proud of who you are even with all of your flaws.

#5: You’ll Attract Better People

Loving yourself is directly linked to people loving you as well. When you love yourself enough, it shows in every single attitude of yours. People start seeing you as this attractive person who is worthy of love as well.

#6: You Won’t Depend on Someone to Make You Feel Happy

Loving yourself brings you this amazing peace of mind and helps you view the whole world around you differently. You start seeing the beauty in everything, which makes you a really positive person. You’ll be the happiest and you won’t be waiting for this person to come around and make your world a happy place because it already is a happy place.

#7: You’ll Have a Healthier and Stronger Relationship

You are not prone to being needy or insecure. To the contrary, you know your own worth, are confident enough, hence you won’t start making up fights out of the blue. You can easily develop a strong healthy relationship with your partner because you don’t have any of those unresolved issues and you are at 100% peace with yourself.

#8: People Will Treat You Differently

When you pamper yourself and are actually caring and nice to it, people start doing the same exact thing. However, when someone is very judgemental of themselves, they leave room for people to treat them the same way. Always remember that how you treat yourself, reflects on people as well.

#9: You’ll Always be Your Number One Priority

Not a single person, except for your family, will be prioritized over you. You’ll never be this gullible person who gives their all and doesn’t receive even half of what he/she offers.

Love yourself enough to say no to the things that you don’t want to do. Appreciate your own beauty because you are a worthy human being who should be loved, appreciated and not taken for granted no matter what happens.