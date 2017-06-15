Successful shows or movies will still be subject to some negative feedback and hate. Unfortunately, La Totfe2 El Shams is no exception. While all the negative comments can be true, sometimes it’s just people over analyzing.

With an amazing soundtrack, beautiful cinematography and acclaimed acting skills especially from both Ahmed Malek and Mohamed Mamdouh, La Totfe2 El Shams has been a fan favorite this Ramadan.

People who aren’t big fans of the show criticized how it features adultery and promotes a drinking culture that are not normal or accepted in our society, and question why they are strongly present in an Egyptian show.

Although it’s true that drinking and adultery are not accepted in our society, what people fail to understand is that this is just a work of fiction. It’s not meant to be an exact representation of our culture. No one bats an eye over the catastrophes that Sobky Productions create.

What they also fail to realize is that these things DO exist in our culture and adultery has been on the rise for the past couple of years so it’s not surprising that it is included in the plot. Living in a bubble and saying it doesn’t happen will not make it go away.

Another thing the show was criticized for was the amount of drinking. People think it’s a bit much that alcohol flows this freely while in reality it doesn’t. They also say that it’s not the norm for every Egyptian family to have a bar in their home as it is portrayed in the show. It’s true that it may be a bit exaggerated because it’s fictional, but the drinking culture does exist in both rich and poor communities.

Countryside weddings have beer flowing the whole night and it’s the same for the elite. It’s true that not all Egyptians consume alcohol, but it’s more common than they think. Especially since some people think that not drinking is considered uncool. The hip thing now is to be by a poolside with a cocktail in your hand. Having a mentality like this is wrong, but still doesn’t take away the fact that it happens.

Our culture keeps changing and evolving and people need to accept that. Not saying we should accept what’s wrong, but at least acknowledge that this change is happening. However, a lot of people are just being hypocritical because drinking and adultery exist in Egypt regardless of social status.

So having a show like La Totfe2 El Shams isn’t really that far off from reality, however, it’s still a work of fiction for pure entertainment purposes.