Ramez Galal never fails to amaze us every single Ramadan, but he now needs to stop, for good! Every single year he manages to come up with a totally new prank that is more devious and creative than the one before (Points for creativity). But this year he just reached the maximum limit of getting on people’s nerves.

Having a show that is fake is one thing and being a sexual harasser is another.

For those of you who haven’t seen the first episode of Ramez Taht El Sefr, let us give you a brief and we urge you to see this video for more clarification.

Not only was he impolite, savage and indecent, but his usage of words definitely display him as a sexual harasser.

According to the UN’s definition of sexual harassment, which goes as: Sexual harassment is unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, and other verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature that tends to create a hostile or offensive environment, Ramez Galal explicitly verbally harassed Yasmine Sabry on his TV show and no one said anything about it.

Using this kind of terminology is not accepted. Because let’s agree that media is a platform that affects our way of thinking, educates lots of people whether young or old and opens our minds to certain ideologies. Someone like Ramez Galal, who has millions of people from all over the world watch his series, should be able to choose his words wisely.

Kids watch his show, grownups with minimal levels of education watch it too, and yes it might be funny but it is destructive on so many levels.

Ramez Galal is an educated man that should respect women especially if his TV show is one that goes viral. The least that he could do is not be a bad example that encourages these types of insinuations.

Not to mention how fake his TV show might be.

#1: His role as Cooper is a total fake.

The makeup is done poorly that it shows how this whole character is a fake. No way you would guess that this is the real Cooper.

#2: The Cameras Were Too Close

At some points the cameras were too close to Yasmine Saby. This shows that there is a high possibility of her knowing about the whole prank.

#3: It is an Open Air Place, So How Come Cameras Were Put So Professionally?

Cameras were spread all over the place and not only were they perfectly aligned, but it seemed like they were just running a photoshoot. Which might also indicate that Yasmine Sabry knew about the whole thing.

#4: Planes Might Have Been Used for Shooting

Some specialists implied how some of the footage was taken using a plane. So how come the actor knew nothing if they had a plane taking pictures of them during this whole time?

Of course, these 4 are not facts, these are just assumptions made by specialists and people on the social media. One can’t know for sure if the show is fake or not. But regardless, Ramez should start respecting women because this is how a gentleman acts.